Avian flu outbreaks detected in Paardeberg area
Clarence Ford speaks with Dr Lesley Van Helden, State Veterinarian.
-
This avian influenza has a particularly bad effect on chickens
-
This disease rarely spreads to humans
According to Van Helden, this specific avian flu is called a highly pathogenic avian influenza.
She says this has a particularly bad effect on chickens but other breeds of birds can also be infected.
Van Helden adds that they have been seeing an H5N1 sub-type of avian flu, that has been circulating all over the world for a few years.
It first emerged in 2020 but it has been causing issues since 2021.Dr Lesley Van Helden, State Veterinarian
Van Helden says this can affect humans, but it happens very rarely, and the general public is not at risk.
Those who are at risk of being infected are those who are in very close contact with infected chickens. So, if you are working on a chicken farm or if you are slaughtering chickens.Dr Lesley Van Helden, State Veterinarian
She says that unfortunately culling the sick animals is the best tool available to control the disease.
She explains that consumers of chicken and eggs do not need to be concerned as this does not pose a risk for them.
Van Helden says it is very difficult to control this type of virus but the outbreak has been contained as much as possible.
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_127978504_indoors-chicken-farm-chicken-feeding.html?vti=o9a2tov3n0mppks3wb-1-1
