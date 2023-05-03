Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
3 May 2023 9:12 PM
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
New-look currency features Big Five family scenes, enhanced colour and security The new coin and note series have been four years in the making. 3 May 2023 7:28 PM
View all Local
‘South Africa has crossed the line into a failed state’ - Magda Wierzycka With the number of issues affecting the country, there is a growing narrative that South Africa is not a failing state, but a fail... 3 May 2023 11:35 AM
Zwane fails to appear before Parly to apologise for undeclared Gupta benefits The former mineral and energy minister was supposed to appear before the National Assembly on Tuesday to apologise for issuing a m... 3 May 2023 9:34 AM
Joburg remains without a mayor as coalition partners can't decide on candidates The City of Joburg council met to elect a new mayor on Tuesday, but it seems the metro will be without a mayor until Friday. 3 May 2023 8:58 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Often-told story gets authentic SA treatment in heartwarming ad Capfin's 'You're not a loan' campaign is this week's advertising hero on The Money Show. 3 May 2023 7:44 PM
[WATCH] Rat plays a game of hide and squeak in a pack of Woolies frozen chicken Say 'cheese'! 3 May 2023 3:57 PM
Whales, proteas and springboks - South Africa's coins get a makeover National Treasury has gazetted the design specifications for the new coins, which come into circulation later this year. 3 May 2023 1:00 PM
View all Business
Tobacco vs e-cigarettes: Why is one more socially acceptable than the other? Is offering e-cigarettes to help someone quit smoking tobacco working in their favour or against them? 3 May 2023 5:18 PM
'It is a different car now' - Ernest Page on the new Toyota Urban Cruiser Ernest Page reviews the new Toyota Urban Cruiser. 3 May 2023 2:53 PM
[WATCH] Mother and daughter's ABC duet goes viral The child sings the phonics song but mismatches the letters. 3 May 2023 1:17 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Passing FIFA agents exams was surreal, a major milestone' - Basia Michaels As part of the new FIFA Football Agent Regulations, agents must now have a license to practice from 1 October. 3 May 2023 8:35 PM
Gauteng football teams should host games at home - Premier Panyaza Lesufi Loftus Versfeld Stadium has been announced as host for the Nedbank Cup final later this month. Gauteng last hosted final in 2020. 3 May 2023 8:27 PM
Still more to come for SA Wheelchair Tennis star Kgothatso Montjane Montjane is the first black South African woman to have competed at Wimbledon where she made the final in 2021. 2 May 2023 7:54 PM
View all Sport
11 000 TV and film writers go on strike in Hollywood For the first time since 2007, thousands of Hollywood writers have gone on strike, bringing major productions to a standstill. 3 May 2023 10:33 AM
DJ Sbu compares his Mofaya Energy to Prime: 'It's not special. I'm NOT jealous' DJ Sbu says that he is not jealous about all the hype around the Prime hydration drinks. 3 May 2023 9:23 AM
Ndlovu Youth Choir expands with a second choir The group has formed a second choir to meet the ever-growing demand for their performances, both locally and abroad. 2 May 2023 2:36 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Lvova-Belova says Russia saved Ukrainian children from ruined cities War crime-accused Maria Lvova-Belova claims Russia is saving children from obliterated Ukraine. 3 May 2023 1:35 PM
[LISTEN] South African recalls escape from war-torn Sudan: 'I had to get out' Ash Ramraj is safe at home after fleeing from war-torn Sudan. 2 May 2023 2:58 PM
King Charles 'invites' the masses to swear allegiance to him at his coronation "It's not beholden at all on anyone really, because nobody has ever done this before," says Adam Gilchrist. 2 May 2023 1:13 PM
View all World
All SA citizens evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan - Dirco The department said that 22 South Africans who were stuck on a cargo ship in Egypt had been granted permission to leave the vessel... 2 May 2023 4:15 PM
Zim dollar continues depreciating, now 1 000 ZWL+ to the US dollar While the Zimbabwe dollar continues its downward slide, inflation slowed to 87.6% thanks to a new 'blended' rate. 26 April 2023 7:47 PM
77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco In a tweet, the department's head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that efforts to evacuate South Africans stuck in the... 24 April 2023 7:27 AM
View all Africa
Coalitions must be regulated to bring stability to metros - political scientist The resignation of Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad is yet another change brought about by unsteady coalitions. 2 May 2023 8:50 AM
Are you ready for an AI lawyer? A bot service is available free! Local company Legal&Tax Services has introduced its very own AI lawyer, reachable via Whatsapp. Wendy Knowler puts the bot to the... 27 April 2023 6:32 PM
MONDE NDLOVU: Economic freedom post-1994 needs to become more tangible From averting a possible civil war, especially after the death of Chris Hani, to negotiating a new political settlement, one aspec... 27 April 2023 10:33 AM
View all Opinion
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit

3 May 2023 9:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applications before the August summit.

Bruce Whitfield gets an Africa update from Dr Rutendo Hwindingwi, founding advisor of Tribe Africa Advisory and author of 'Rumble In The Jungle Reloaded'.

- 19 countries have approached the BRICS grouping about joining the 5-member bloc

- They include five countries from Africa

- The BRICS annual Heads of State Summit will be hosted in South Africa in August

19 countries have approached the Brics group of nations about joining the 5-member bloc

The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa will hold its annual Heads of State Summit in Gauteng in August.

The flags of the BRICS member nations. Image: @BRICS_10/Twitter
The flags of the BRICS member nations. Image: @BRICS_10/Twitter

Professor Anil Sooklal, Ambassador at Large for Asia and Brics, told Bloomberg News 13 countries have formally asked to join and another six have enquired informally.

"We are getting applications to join every day.”

A meeting will take place in Cape Town in June to discuss the possible enlargement of Brics, Sooklal said.

RELATED: Presidency says it's hoping to resolve Putin issues before BRICS summit in SA

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Rutendo Hwindingwi, founding advisor of Tribe Africa Advisory and author of 'Rumble In The Jungle Reloaded'.

The countries interested in joining Brics feature five from Africa including Algeria and Egypt, Hwindingwi says.

Also included are Argentina, the UAE and Indonesia.

It's a bit of fear of missing out it seems... The latest to have happened is there are about 19 countries that have nudged China, the bigger member of the club, to say we want to be a member of Brics... It will be interesting to see if the acronym becomes a 20- or 25-letter word.

Rutendo Hwindingwi, Founding Advisor - Tribe Africa Advisory

Hwindingwi cites a new IMF report on the impact if the current trend in geopolitics continues.

If there is one trading bloc focused on China and another focused on the US and Europe, there could be negative repercussions for Africa.

The report highlighted something like a $10 billion loss for the continent Africa over the next ten years, he says.

I think it's an urgent wake up call to the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) in terms of saying we really need to be self-sufficient to a certain extent.

Rutendo Hwindingwi, Founding Advisor - Tribe Africa Advisory

Obviously we want to be part of the global ecosystem but we need to strengthen the Africa trading bloc by itself so whatever the impact - whether it's from a China or an EU or American perspective - is limited.

Rutendo Hwindingwi, Founding Advisor - Tribe Africa Advisory

Here is a justified reason for the AfCFTA model to quicken in operationalising itself and being effective in terms of all its targets.

Rutendo Hwindingwi, Founding Advisor - Tribe Africa Advisory

Scroll up to listen to the conversation




