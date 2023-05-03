Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit





Bruce Whitfield gets an Africa update from Dr Rutendo Hwindingwi, founding advisor of Tribe Africa Advisory and author of 'Rumble In The Jungle Reloaded'.

- 19 countries have approached the BRICS grouping about joining the 5-member bloc

- They include five countries from Africa

- The BRICS annual Heads of State Summit will be hosted in South Africa in August

19 countries have approached the Brics group of nations about joining the 5-member bloc

The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa will hold its annual Heads of State Summit in Gauteng in August.

The flags of the BRICS member nations. Image: @BRICS_10/Twitter

Professor Anil Sooklal, Ambassador at Large for Asia and Brics, told Bloomberg News 13 countries have formally asked to join and another six have enquired informally.

"We are getting applications to join every day.”

A meeting will take place in Cape Town in June to discuss the possible enlargement of Brics, Sooklal said.

RELATED: Presidency says it's hoping to resolve Putin issues before BRICS summit in SA

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Rutendo Hwindingwi, founding advisor of Tribe Africa Advisory and author of 'Rumble In The Jungle Reloaded'.

The countries interested in joining Brics feature five from Africa including Algeria and Egypt, Hwindingwi says.

Also included are Argentina, the UAE and Indonesia.

It's a bit of fear of missing out it seems... The latest to have happened is there are about 19 countries that have nudged China, the bigger member of the club, to say we want to be a member of Brics... It will be interesting to see if the acronym becomes a 20- or 25-letter word. Rutendo Hwindingwi, Founding Advisor - Tribe Africa Advisory

Hwindingwi cites a new IMF report on the impact if the current trend in geopolitics continues.

If there is one trading bloc focused on China and another focused on the US and Europe, there could be negative repercussions for Africa.

The report highlighted something like a $10 billion loss for the continent Africa over the next ten years, he says.

I think it's an urgent wake up call to the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) in terms of saying we really need to be self-sufficient to a certain extent. Rutendo Hwindingwi, Founding Advisor - Tribe Africa Advisory

Obviously we want to be part of the global ecosystem but we need to strengthen the Africa trading bloc by itself so whatever the impact - whether it's from a China or an EU or American perspective - is limited. Rutendo Hwindingwi, Founding Advisor - Tribe Africa Advisory

Here is a justified reason for the AfCFTA model to quicken in operationalising itself and being effective in terms of all its targets. Rutendo Hwindingwi, Founding Advisor - Tribe Africa Advisory

Scroll up to listen to the conversation