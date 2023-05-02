Future of 2 000 white rhino at stake after failed auction





Bruce Whitfield interviews Ed Stoddard, journalist at Business Maverick.

- Conservationist John Hume established a population of 2 000 white rhino with his Platinum Rhino breeding project

- A six-day online auction to sell the animals brought in not a single bid

- The Hume family says there are negotiations underway with what seem to be offers outside the auction process

A white rhino and her calf. Picture: Nel Botha on Pixabay

John Hume is known as the conservationist who established a population of 2 000 white rhino on properties in North West.

An auction to sell the animals was described as a unique opportunity to own "the most significant population" of Southern White Rhino in the world.

However, the six-day online auction for his Platinum Rhino Conservation Project ended on Monday without a single bid received.

"Hume, now in his early 80s, no longer wants to have responsibility for 2 000 rhinos" writes Ed Stoddard in an article for Daily Maverick.

The minimum bid required was $10 million, Stoddard tells Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.

John claims he spent about $150 million over the years on the project, so he's certainly not expecting to get a good return on his investment, but I guess many conservationists would argue there's been a conservation dividend... Ed Stoddard, Journalist

...and that he's grown a population of white rhinos that is genetically diverse at a time when the population has been falling in face of the the poaching onslaught. Ed Stoddard, Journalist

Stoddard notes that the 2 000 rhino represent about 12.5% of the white rhino population, and around 8% of the total rhino population globally if you include all five species.

He agrees that taking up this challenge as a buyer would be a conservation decision and not a business one.

The global ban on trading in rhino horn is unlikely to be lifted anytime soon... so yes it would be an investment purely in conservation. It raises some questions - people want to have a conserved big wildlife mega-fauna, but to do that requires megabucks. Ed Stoddard, Journalist

In response to an interview request the Hume family said they are "in the midst of extensive and very demanding negotiations", implying there are offers outside of the auction process.

A conclusive announcement is expected on Friday.

We are excited for the future of Platinum Rhino and look forward to welcoming the new custodian. Platinum Rhino Conservation Project

