Heineken completes acquisition of Distell (Savanna, Klipdrift), CEO 'excited'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dolf van den Brink, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board of Heineken N.V.
- Dutch brewer Heineken has completed its acquisition of Distell and Namibia Breweries
- The two acquired brewers have been combined with Heineken South Africa to form a new business
- The announcement came after agreement with South Africa's Competition Tribunal
Family-controlled Dutch brewing company Heineken N.V. has announced the completion of its deal to acquire Distell and Namibia Breweries.
Distell owns brands like Savanna, Klipdrift, Amarula and Hunters Dry.
The deal - first announced 18 months ago - finally got the go-ahead from South Africa's Competition Tribunal.
Distell and Namibia Breweries have been combined with Heineken South Africa to form a new business.
"Heineken Beverages" will help it "capture significant growth opportunities in Southern Africa", Heineken says.
They are very excited about the three-way merger, van den Brink says.
We have been on the African continent for over a century. We really believe in the potential, the growth, the demographics... and of course, South Africa being the most important market on the continent, we were always keen on a further opportunity to scale and expand our business.Dolf van den Brink, CEO + Chairman of Executive Board - Heineken N.V.
Distell was always top of our list and it's a beautiful opportunity that is now becoming reality.Dolf van den Brink, CEO + Chairman of Executive Board - Heineken N.V.
The opportunity is all about consumers and customers in the end, van den Brink says.
And if Heineken can fulfill demand and expectations, that in turn will create value for stakeholders.
We believe that by joining this portfolio of amazing beers and ciders, and wine and spirits, we can fulfill consumer demand in even more exciting ways... and by joining forces and our route to market we can add a lot of skill in how we reach customers, we can reach many more outlets in the market, we can prove our service levels ultimately hopefully leading to better customer satisfaction.Dolf van den Brink, CEO + Chairman of Executive Board - Heineken N.V.
Heineken of course is looking at huge expansion opportunities, with South Africa serving as a launchpad into parts of the continent historically not served by the Dutch company.
With its footprint firmly established in Central Africa and West Africa, these efforts will be focused on the south and east of the continent, van den Brink says
Between the platform of South Africa, of Distell and Heineken together with Nambian Breweries, it really gives a scale and a portfolio and capabilities to much better serve consumers and customers all over a 10-12 country region.Dolf van den Brink, CEO + Chairman of Executive Board - Heineken N.V.
