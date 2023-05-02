Senzo Meyiwa: Lawyer wants piece of evidence relating to Kelly Khumalo removed
JOHANNESBURG - The new lawyer for one of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial wants to do away with a piece of evidence that speaks to singer, Kelly Khumalo, shooting the football star by mistake.
The trial resumed on Tuesday in the Pretoria High Court.
Five men stand accused of Meyiwa’s fatal shooting in October 2014 at Khumalo’s home, who was his girlfriend at the time.
While the accused have all denied involvement in Meyiwa’s murder, the State believes he was killed in a robbery gone wrong.
Both Advocate Malesela Teffo and TT Thobane, who were the former lawyers for four of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial, told the court that they would bring a witness who would testify that the Bafana Bafana captain was mistakenly shot by his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, in a scuffle with Longwe Twala.
But on Tuesday, the new lawyer for Mthobisi Ncube, Advocate Charles Mnisi, told the court that they want this piece of evidence to be expunged.
"Mr Ncube has instructed me that that was not part of his instruction to the then defence."
State lawyer George Baloyi has objected to this.
Mnisi will now have to bring a formal application for the evidence to be expunged.
This article first appeared on EWN : Senzo Meyiwa: Lawyer wants piece of evidence relating to Kelly Khumalo removed
Source : Kgomotso Modise/Eyewitness News
