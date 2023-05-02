All SA citizens evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan - Dirco
CAPE TOWN - The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has confirmed that all South African citizens who were trapped in conflict-stricken Sudan have been evacuated.
The department said that 22 South Africans who were stuck on a cargo ship in Egypt had been granted permission to leave the vessel and make their way to the airport to fly home.
They're part of a group who were forced to flee Sudan where rival military groupings have been battling for control of the capital, Khartoum.
Dirco spokesperson, Clayson Monyela: "The lesson from this experience is that private companies who choose to make their own travel arrangements for their employees in a situation like the one that's at play currently in Sudan, it is always beneficial to inform, to talk to government."
This article first appeared on EWN : All SA citizens evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan - Dirco
