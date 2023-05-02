South Africa's biggest hospital faces food shortage
John Maytham interviews Human Rights Activist, Mark Heywood.
- Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, the largest hospital in Africa is facing a food shortage
- The shortage is affecting all departments, including the Covid-19 ward
- According to reports, the shortage is the result of an ongoing strike by truck drivers
The Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Johannesburg has been hit by an essential food shortage.
This is the result of an ongoing strike by truck drivers who are demanding better pay, job security and improved working conditions.
According to reports, patients have been going for days without food.
Heywood says that food supply is a 'non-negotiable' for a functional hospital.
He adds that patients typically have a specific diet to ensure that they get the right amount of nutrients, and when hospitals face a food shortage, it compromises their health.
RELATED: Gatvol truck drivers threaten to block highways in 'national shutdown' 30 April
Heywood has been told by doctors at the hospital that this is just a small part of a bigger issue, which is inadequate management and a lack of essential goods that are being delivered to the hospital.
He adds that healthcare workers are already under an immense amount of pressure, and this just adds to their anxiety.
It is a crisis of food shortages at the largest hospital in the country.Mark Heywood, Human Rights Activist
There's a lot of doctors at the hospital and nurses who are literally pulling their hair out, who are at their wit's end, who are fed up.Mark Heywood, Human Rights Activist
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Checkers capitalising on PRIME hype shows how effective 'price anchoring' is
Checkers offered what seemed to be a special R40 deal for PRIME Hydration when consumers had become used to the idea of an average selling price of around R400.Read More
Future of 2 000 white rhino at stake after failed auction
Not a single bid was entered when mega-breeder John Hume put the rhino from his North West conservation project up for auction.Read More
Heineken completes acquisition of Distell (Savanna, Klipdrift), CEO 'excited'
Dutch brewing company Heineken has finalised the acquisition of Distell and Namibia Breweries 18 months after first announcing the deal.Read More
Parly passes bill to make sign language SA's twelfth official language
The Constitution Eighteenth Amendment Bill was introduced to Parliament in January, aimed at giving people who are deaf or who are hearing impaired, equal protection before the law.Read More
THESE jobs are most at risk of falling away in the next 5 years
All SA citizens evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan - Dirco
The department said that 22 South Africans who were stuck on a cargo ship in Egypt had been granted permission to leave the vessel and make their way to the airport to fly home.Read More
Senzo Meyiwa: Lawyer wants piece of evidence relating to Kelly Khumalo removed
The new lawyer for one of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial wants to do away with a piece of evidence that speaks to singer, Kelly Khumalo, shooting the football star by mistake.Read More
Public WiFi: Is it safe or does it make you more susceptible to hacking?
"I'm not saying don't use public WiFi at all, but be sensible about it", says Jan Vermeulen, Editor at MyBroadband.Read More
Petrol price hike to see motorists pay more than R23 per litre
The petrol price will increase by 37 cents per litre at midnight, while diesel will drop by between 48 cents and 74 cents per litre.Read More
More from Business
Checkers capitalising on PRIME hype shows how effective 'price anchoring' is
Checkers offered what seemed to be a special R40 deal for PRIME Hydration when consumers had become used to the idea of an average selling price of around R400.Read More
Future of 2 000 white rhino at stake after failed auction
Not a single bid was entered when mega-breeder John Hume put the rhino from his North West conservation project up for auction.Read More
Among my friends I'm known as 'cheap', I turn a penny twice - Gert-Johan Coetzee
Sought-after fashion designer Gert-Johan Coetzee shares his money secrets and philosophy on The Money Show.Read More
Heineken completes acquisition of Distell (Savanna, Klipdrift), CEO 'excited'
Dutch brewing company Heineken has finalised the acquisition of Distell and Namibia Breweries 18 months after first announcing the deal.Read More
THESE jobs are most at risk of falling away in the next 5 years
Petrol price hike to see motorists pay more than R23 per litre
The petrol price will increase by 37 cents per litre at midnight, while diesel will drop by between 48 cents and 74 cents per litre.Read More
PRIME at Checkers sales stampede: 'We have NEVER seen anything like this!'
PRIME Hydration has been creating a major buzz across the country after entering the market selling for up to R400.Read More
ABSA throws weight behind Chinese carmaker BAIC SA: 'Sales are booming'
It's yet another sign that Chinese manufacturers are preparing to dominate the local auto market.Read More
SA’s minimum wage: ‘It is a double-edged sword’
A national minimum wage was introduced in 2019 to protect workers from being exploited.Read More