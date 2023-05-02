Boxing 5 promotions: 'We are changing the game, moving forward with the times'
Upstart boxing promotion Boxing 5 is continuing to revive the interest in boxing in South Africa and will be staging a fight night worthy of interest from all boxing fans.
Night of Champions takes place on 6 May and will feature some of the best local male and female fighters as well as the best up and coming talent the country has to offer.
Speaking to sportscaster Robert Marawa on #MSW, renowned trainer, Colin Nathan and Boxing 5 promoter, Larry Wainstein says they have approached this event with a “go big or go home” attitude.
We want to make boxing accessible to every fan in South Africa and across the continent as well and events like this, with the line up that we have will do just that.Larry Wainstein, Boxing 5 Promoter
The event will be streamed online and on Supersport because you have to bring the big names in, but we want to get to a point where all people have to pay for to be able watch boxing is data. We are changing the game and moving forward with the times.Larry Wainstein, Boxing 5 Promoter
Nathan adds that the goal is to be the best promoters on the continent in the next few years.
I really feel Boxing 5 will be the changing of the guard and in the next year or two will be the leaders in African boxing promotions.Colin Nathan, Boxing manager and trainer
We looking at bring some of the biggest names in boxing to South Africa. I have an eye for talent and my whole objective is to make world champions. We are young minds in the sport and I am very confident about Boxing 5.Colin Nathan, Boxing manager and trainer
Watch below for the full interview with Larry Wainstein and Colin Nathan:
This article first appeared on 947 : Boxing 5 promotions: 'We are changing the game, moving forward with the times'
More from Sport
Still more to come for SA Wheelchair Tennis star Kgothatso Montjane
Montjane is the first black South African woman to have competed at Wimbledon where she made the final in 2021.Read More
Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants complete control over transfers in Man Utd bid
The potential Manchester United owner is looking for a controlling stake in the club.Read More
[LISTEN] Dean du Plessis on being the world’s first BLIND cricket commentator
Dean du Plessis chats about his experience as a visually impaired Zimbabwean cricket commentator.Read More
‘The hard work starts now': Kolisi undergoes successful knee op
Siya Kolisi took to social media to thank SA for their prayers and support.Read More
Langa celebrates 100th anniversary as Cape Town's first township with 10km race
The race pays tribute to the life of the late Desmond Tutu and his fight for freedom for all South Africans.Read More
'There's a drinking culture at Amazulu' claims former employee, Phumlani Dube
Dube left the club at the end of November last year following allegations of assault on a female co-worker.Read More
City and Arsenal gear up for blockbuster clash
The Gunners are 5 points clear at City at the top of the table, but City have 2 games in hand and are on a run of form.Read More
[WATCH] Ex-Bulls coach Pote Human could face ban for smacking opposition coach
Human is now the coach of major league side, Houston SaberCats.Read More
Sundowns Ladies striker Andisiwe Mgcoyi hopeful of representing SA at World Cup
Mgcoyi was left out of the squad that won the Africa Cup of Nations last year despite being the top scorer in the league with 27 goals.Read More