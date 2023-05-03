Thabo Bester escape: Correctional Services to cut ties with G4S in 90 days
CAPE TOWN - Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said the department’s contract with G4S to operate the Mangaung prison would be cancelled in 90 days.
Lamola said the public-private partnership would end following the daring prison escape of convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester from the Mangaung Correctional Centre last year.
The minister was briefing Members of Parliament (MPs) about his department’s annual performance plan and budget on Tuesday.
READ MORE:
- G4S given notice of termination of contract to run Mangaung Prison - Lamola
- Two more G4S employees arrested in connection with Thabo Bester's prison escape
The contract between G4S and Correctional Services was set to expire on 30June 2026. But recent developments led to the premature cancellation of the multi-billion rand contract.
Lamola said the decision was taken on Tuesday following legal consultation by the department.
“The notice to terminate follows how DCS [Department of Correctional Services] sought a legal opinion and it has been deemed that BCC [Bloemfontein Correctional Contracts] is not suitable to continue with the contract. In line with the concession contract agreement, a termination notice of a period of 90 days has been served to the BCC and thereafter the contract will seize to operate”.
Lamola told MPs that 22 other separate prison escapes occurred during the last financial year. He added that a number of officials had been suspended in connection with those incidents.
This article first appeared on EWN : Thabo Bester escape: Correctional Services to cut ties with G4S in 90 days
More from Local
Astron Energy diesel spill pollutes Diep River, causing damage to ecosystem
A diesel spill in Cape Town waterways is causing major distress to wildlife, particularly birds.Read More
Sign Language becomes South Africa's 12th official language
Prof Theodorus du Plessis from the University of the Free State chats about this milestone and its 'huge practical challenge.'Read More
Joburg remains without a mayor as coalition partners can't decide on candidates
The City of Joburg council met to elect a new mayor on Tuesday, but it seems the metro will be without a mayor until Friday.Read More
Evidence of Khumalo being Meyiwa’s alleged killer must be examined - State
An assertion by one of the accused's previous lawyers - disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo and TT Thobane was that someone would testify that Kelly Khumalo pulled the trigger during a scuffle with Longwe Twala, resulting in Senzo Meyiwa’s death.Read More
De Lille to apply her mind on MPs’ disapproval of interim SA Tourism board
Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille said that she would not be browbeaten into getting rid of the board at the behest of Parliament's tourism portfolio committee.Read More
Checkers capitalising on PRIME hype shows how effective 'price anchoring' is
Checkers offered what seemed to be a special R40 deal for PRIME Hydration when consumers had become used to the idea of an average selling price of around R400.Read More
Future of 2 000 white rhino at stake after failed auction
Not a single bid was entered when mega-breeder John Hume put the rhino from his North West conservation project up for auction.Read More
Heineken completes acquisition of Distell (Savanna, Klipdrift), CEO 'excited'
Dutch brewing company Heineken has finalised the acquisition of Distell and Namibia Breweries 18 months after first announcing the deal.Read More
South Africa's biggest hospital faces food shortage
According to reports, patients at Chris Hani Baragwanath have been going for days without food.Read More