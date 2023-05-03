De Lille to apply her mind on MPs’ disapproval of interim SA Tourism board
CAPE TOWN - Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille said she would not be forced by Parliament’s portfolio committee on tourism to get rid of an interim three-member board she appointed at SA Tourism.
The committee on Tuesday suggested that she remove the former Democratic Alliance (DA) Member of Parliament (MP) and Wesgro CEO, Tim Harris, as the chairperson as well as billionaire businessman Zwelibanzi Mntambo - saying they were a reputational risk.
De Lille dissolved the board appointed by her predecessor Lindiwe Sisulu last month, over a controversial and illegal sponsorship deal with English Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur, which De Lille has since pulled the plug on.
The EFF’s Matumba says Harris - the former Wesgro CEO - is highly conflicted, as a former politician, and having worked with De Lille when she was Cape Town mayor. He’s also made requests to #SAT for funding. LD' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 2, 2023
The African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) questioned whether De Lille acted legally by appointing a three-member board to take charge, while the public was being asked to nominate candidates for a new board.
They also did not like her choice of acting board members.
“It can’t be that you are talking tourism with someone who’s - this Mr Zwelibanzi Mntambo - someone from mining, who’s doing business in mining,” said the EFF’s Anthony Mutumba.
But de Lille said she wouldn’t be browbeaten into getting rid of the board at the committee’s behest.
“I will consider your concerns. You can’t instruct me what to do. I’m going to listen to the whole picture conclusively, but nobody can instruct me.”
De Lille said she would consider appointing more members to the temporary board - but the choices were her prerogative.
“I don’t see your inputs as an instruction to me because of the separation of powers.”
The committee said it wasn’t instructing De Lille, but rather making a submission for her consideration.
This article first appeared on EWN : De Lille to apply her mind on MPs’ disapproval of interim SA Tourism board
