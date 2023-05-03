Evidence of Khumalo being Meyiwa’s alleged killer must be examined - State
JOHANNESBURG - The State wants evidence of Kelly Khumalo being Senzo Meyiwa’s alleged killer interrogated in the ongoing trial into the footballer’s murder.
The trial is being heard in the Pretoria High Court, where five men stand accused of Meyiwa’s murder in October 2014 at Khumalo’s home.
On Tuesday, after informing the court of his intention to call witnesses back to the stand, Mthobisi Ncube’s new lawyer Advocate Charles Mnisi told the court that he would also like a piece of evidence to be expunged.
Mnisi referred to an assertion by Ncube’s previous lawyers, disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo and TT Thobane, that someone would testify that Khumalo pulled the trigger during a scuffle with Longwe Twala, resulting in Meyiwa’s death.
But State advocate George Baloyi wanted this to stay on record.
“What my learned friend has just put on record… goes to the heart of this matter. An explanation will have to be furnished as to why it was put to the witness.”
In order to have the evidence expunged, Mnisi would have to bring a formal application.
READ MORE:
This article first appeared on EWN : Evidence of Khumalo being Meyiwa’s alleged killer must be examined - State
Source : Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
