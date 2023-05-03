Kind Capetonian needs YOUR help to keep feeding roadside job seekers

Streaming issues? Report here
clarence-thumbnailjpg clarence-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Astron Energy diesel spill pollutes Diep River, causing damage to ecosystem A diesel spill in Cape Town waterways is causing major distress to wildlife, particularly birds. 3 May 2023 10:21 AM
Sign Language becomes South Africa's 12th official language Prof Theodorus du Plessis from the University of the Free State chats about this milestone and its 'huge practical challenge.' 3 May 2023 9:58 AM
Joburg remains without a mayor as coalition partners can't decide on candidates The City of Joburg council met to elect a new mayor on Tuesday, but it seems the metro will be without a mayor until Friday. 3 May 2023 8:58 AM
View all Local
Joburg mayor: PA bone of contention between DA and ActionSA, says Phalatse The City of Joburg may have a new mayor on Friday after proceedings were postponed on Tuesday night due to parties not being able... 3 May 2023 8:57 AM
[LISTEN] South African recalls escape from war-torn Sudan: 'I had to get out' Ash Ramraj is safe at home after fleeing from war-torn Sudan. 2 May 2023 2:58 PM
Coalitions must be regulated to bring stability to metros - political scientist The resignation of Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad is yet another change brought about by unsteady coalitions. 2 May 2023 8:50 AM
View all Politics
Checkers capitalising on PRIME hype shows how effective 'price anchoring' is Checkers offered what seemed to be a special R40 deal for PRIME Hydration when consumers had become used to the idea of an average... 2 May 2023 10:13 PM
Future of 2 000 white rhino at stake after failed auction Not a single bid was entered when mega-breeder John Hume put the rhino from his North West conservation project up for auction. 2 May 2023 9:14 PM
Among my friends I'm known as 'cheap', I turn a penny twice - Gert-Johan Coetzee Sought-after fashion designer Gert-Johan Coetzee shares his money secrets and philosophy on The Money Show. 2 May 2023 7:53 PM
View all Business
DJ Sbu compares his Mofaya Energy to Prime: 'It's not special. I'm NOT jealous' DJ Sbu says that he is not jealous about all the hype around the Prime hydration drinks. 3 May 2023 9:23 AM
Kind Capetonian needs YOUR help to keep feeding roadside job seekers The organiser of NPO RPJ Helping Hands chats about feeding job seekers on the sides of Cape Town roads and its finite resources. 3 May 2023 8:42 AM
Checkers capitalising on PRIME hype shows how effective 'price anchoring' is Checkers offered what seemed to be a special R40 deal for PRIME Hydration when consumers had become used to the idea of an average... 2 May 2023 10:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
Still more to come for SA Wheelchair Tennis star Kgothatso Montjane Montjane is the first black South African woman to have competed at Wimbledon where she made the final in 2021. 2 May 2023 7:54 PM
Boxing 5 promotions: 'We are changing the game, moving forward with the times' Night of Champions takes place on the 6 May and will feature some of the best local male and female fighters. 2 May 2023 7:50 PM
Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants complete control over transfers in Man Utd bid The potential Manchester United owner is looking for a controlling stake in the club. 2 May 2023 11:29 AM
View all Sport
Ndlovu Youth Choir expands with a second choir The group has formed a second choir to meet the ever-growing demand for their performances, both locally and abroad. 2 May 2023 2:36 PM
Ed Sheeran says he'll quit music if found guilty of stealing Marvin Gaye's song Ed Sheeran says has said he’ll leave the music industry if he loses his copyright infringement trial. 2 May 2023 12:30 PM
Mike Tyson wants a WWE match with Logan Paul: 'I’ll kick his ass!' Mike Tyson is no stranger to the WWE ring. 2 May 2023 9:49 AM
View all Entertainment
King Charles 'invites' the masses to swear allegiance to him at his coronation "It's not beholden at all on anyone really, because nobody has ever done this before," says Adam Gilchrist. 2 May 2023 1:13 PM
[WATCH] Remains of a 'vampire' from the 17th century discovered in Poland According to myths, those who were buried would claw their way back up to the surface as vampires, tormenting the living. 2 May 2023 12:54 PM
'We won't flip flop like the President, we WILL arrest Putin', warns Alan Winde Premier Alan Winde warns that should Putin enter the province, the Western Cape government will follow through with his arrest. 28 April 2023 10:37 AM
View all World
All SA citizens evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan - Dirco The department said that 22 South Africans who were stuck on a cargo ship in Egypt had been granted permission to leave the vessel... 2 May 2023 4:15 PM
Zim dollar continues depreciating, now 1 000 ZWL+ to the US dollar While the Zimbabwe dollar continues its downward slide, inflation slowed to 87.6% thanks to a new 'blended' rate. 26 April 2023 7:47 PM
77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco In a tweet, the department's head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that efforts to evacuate South Africans stuck in the... 24 April 2023 7:27 AM
View all Africa
Are you ready for an AI lawyer? A bot service is available free! Local company Legal&Tax Services has introduced its very own AI lawyer, reachable via Whatsapp. Wendy Knowler puts the bot to the... 27 April 2023 6:32 PM
MONDE NDLOVU: Economic freedom post-1994 needs to become more tangible From averting a possible civil war, especially after the death of Chris Hani, to negotiating a new political settlement, one aspec... 27 April 2023 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Dramatic family fight ad shows exactly why you need to draw up a will There's no mistaking the message of Capital Legacy's 'Where there's no will' campaign. 26 April 2023 7:58 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Kind Capetonian needs YOUR help to keep feeding roadside job seekers

3 May 2023 8:42 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien

The organiser of NPO RPJ Helping Hands chats about feeding job seekers on the sides of Cape Town roads and its finite resources.

Lester Kiewit chats to the organiser of NPO RPJ Helping Hands, Fatima de Souza Menezes.

Listen to their conversation below.

De Souza Menezes says:

• RPJ Helping Hands was founded in 2016

• RPJ Helping Hands aims to provide job-seekers on the side of the road in as many communities as possible with meals to sustain them before they find work for the day

• Resources are finite - the public is urged to lend a helping hand to keep the good work of this organisation going

Every day, hundreds (thousands?) of people wait for a once-off job on the side of the road with no guarantee of finding one. Often these jobseekers go hungry.

As long as I've got food, I will hand it out. We feed hundreds of people from Table View, Parklands and communities from Mitchells Plain...

Fatima de Souza Menezes, Organiser - RPJ Helping Hands

De Souza Menezes says her organisation aims to feed all those in need but is only able to do so on Sundays because resources are finite.

We feed over a thousand people every Sunday. But we can't do it on an ongoing basis. Our current expenses are about R10 000 a month which we're covering ourselves and from a few donations. We keep everything very basic... we don't use meat, we use some veggies... but there's always a need because we have to pay for things like gas and the place we work from in Montague Gardens.

Fatima de Souza Menezes, Organiser - RPJ Helping Hands

Most of the people fed are mothers and fathers looking to earn some money to put food on the table for their kids who are part of our community.

The gratitude that these guys and women give me when I stop... I know many of them now; we've made connections. They are part of our community.

Fatima de Souza Menezes, Organiser - RPJ Helping Hands

To help keep the organisation going, De Souza Menezes says that help from the public would be appreciated.

If you're able to donate:

Make a donation using the banking details below:

Bank Account: RPJ HELPING HANDS

Bank: Standard Bank

Account number: 25 209 4972

Branch code: 051001

Swift code: SBZAZAJJ

Reference: CapeTalk

OR

Call de Souza Menezeson: 082 342 2102 or contact Pat on: 083 564 0564.

Follow RPJ Helping Hands on Facebook to keep up with their good work.

Scroll up to listen for more details.


This article first appeared on KFM : Kind Capetonian needs YOUR help to keep feeding roadside job seekers




3 May 2023 8:42 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien

More from Lifestyle

DJ Sbu compares his Mofaya energy drink to the trendy Prime hydration drink. Photo: YouTube/DJ Sbu (screenshot)

DJ Sbu compares his Mofaya Energy to Prime: 'It's not special. I'm NOT jealous'

3 May 2023 9:23 AM

DJ Sbu says that he is not jealous about all the hype around the Prime hydration drinks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from video of shoppers queueing for PRIME at Checkers Oceans Mall, Umhlanga from Twitter @Zama_Sox

Checkers capitalising on PRIME hype shows how effective 'price anchoring' is

2 May 2023 10:13 PM

Checkers offered what seemed to be a special R40 deal for PRIME Hydration when consumers had become used to the idea of an average selling price of around R400.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gert-Johan Coetzee and his models at SA Fashion Week 2018. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

Among my friends I'm known as 'cheap', I turn a penny twice - Gert-Johan Coetzee

2 May 2023 7:53 PM

Sought-after fashion designer Gert-Johan Coetzee shares his money secrets and philosophy on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Free data? Will government deliver on this welcome promise? © grinvalds/123rf.com

Public WiFi: Is it safe or does it make you more susceptible to hacking?

2 May 2023 3:52 PM

"I'm not saying don't use public WiFi at all, but be sensible about it", says Jan Vermeulen, Editor at MyBroadband.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Phone addiction? Study finds SA has the highest screen time usage in the world

2 May 2023 3:29 PM

A study has found that South Africans spend up to 58.2% of their day looking at a screen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ndlovu Youth Choir. Picture: Instagram

Ndlovu Youth Choir expands with a second choir

2 May 2023 2:36 PM

The group has formed a second choir to meet the ever-growing demand for their performances, both locally and abroad.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Mimi Thian on Unsplash

Being a volunteer won’t land you a job, but it might help you get one

2 May 2023 2:29 PM

Volunteering can be seen as an activity that encourages more people to work in the labour market.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Honda unleashes its MOST POWERFUL car yet on SA streets. Got R1 million?

2 May 2023 12:12 PM

Honda's all-new Civic Type R is a beast.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Maserati debuts 2nd ELECTRIC vehicle (by 2030 all of them will be EVs)

2 May 2023 9:28 AM

Yet another luxury carmaker is going fully electric.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ABSA throws weight behind Chinese carmaker BAIC SA: 'Sales are booming'

2 May 2023 8:39 AM

It's yet another sign that Chinese manufacturers are preparing to dominate the local auto market.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Beaumont blames ANC, EFF for collapsing council meeting to elect Joburg mayor

Thabo Bester escape: Correctional Services to cut ties with G4S in 90 days

Local

De Lille to apply her mind on MPs’ disapproval of interim SA Tourism board

Local

EWN Highlights

Thabo Bester prisonbreak: 2 former G4S workers to appear in court

3 May 2023 2:12 PM

Zwane fails to appear before Parly to apologise for undeclared Gupta benefits

3 May 2023 1:34 PM

Mahlangu set to continue with testimony at Life Esidimeni inquest

3 May 2023 1:06 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA