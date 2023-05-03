Kind Capetonian needs YOUR help to keep feeding roadside job seekers
Lester Kiewit chats to the organiser of NPO RPJ Helping Hands, Fatima de Souza Menezes.
Listen to their conversation below.
De Souza Menezes says:
• RPJ Helping Hands was founded in 2016
• RPJ Helping Hands aims to provide job-seekers on the side of the road in as many communities as possible with meals to sustain them before they find work for the day
• Resources are finite - the public is urged to lend a helping hand to keep the good work of this organisation going
Every day, hundreds (thousands?) of people wait for a once-off job on the side of the road with no guarantee of finding one. Often these jobseekers go hungry.
As long as I've got food, I will hand it out. We feed hundreds of people from Table View, Parklands and communities from Mitchells Plain...Fatima de Souza Menezes, Organiser - RPJ Helping Hands
De Souza Menezes says her organisation aims to feed all those in need but is only able to do so on Sundays because resources are finite.
We feed over a thousand people every Sunday. But we can't do it on an ongoing basis. Our current expenses are about R10 000 a month which we're covering ourselves and from a few donations. We keep everything very basic... we don't use meat, we use some veggies... but there's always a need because we have to pay for things like gas and the place we work from in Montague Gardens.Fatima de Souza Menezes, Organiser - RPJ Helping Hands
Most of the people fed are mothers and fathers looking to earn some money to put food on the table for their kids who are part of our community.
The gratitude that these guys and women give me when I stop... I know many of them now; we've made connections. They are part of our community.Fatima de Souza Menezes, Organiser - RPJ Helping Hands
To help keep the organisation going, De Souza Menezes says that help from the public would be appreciated.
If you're able to donate:
Make a donation using the banking details below:
Bank Account: RPJ HELPING HANDS
Bank: Standard Bank
Account number: 25 209 4972
Branch code: 051001
Swift code: SBZAZAJJ
Reference: CapeTalk
OR
Call de Souza Menezeson: 082 342 2102 or contact Pat on: 083 564 0564.
Follow RPJ Helping Hands on Facebook to keep up with their good work.
Scroll up to listen for more details.
This article first appeared on KFM : Kind Capetonian needs YOUR help to keep feeding roadside job seekers
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1197882893958954&set=pcb.1197883900625520
