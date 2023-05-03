Streaming issues? Report here
clarence-thumbnailjpg clarence-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Astron Energy diesel spill pollutes Diep River, causing damage to ecosystem A diesel spill in Cape Town waterways is causing major distress to wildlife, particularly birds. 3 May 2023 10:21 AM
Sign Language becomes South Africa's 12th official language Prof Theodorus du Plessis from the University of the Free State chats about this milestone and its 'huge practical challenge.' 3 May 2023 9:58 AM
Joburg remains without a mayor as coalition partners can't decide on candidates The City of Joburg council met to elect a new mayor on Tuesday, but it seems the metro will be without a mayor until Friday. 3 May 2023 8:58 AM
View all Local
Joburg mayor: PA bone of contention between DA and ActionSA, says Phalatse The City of Joburg may have a new mayor on Friday after proceedings were postponed on Tuesday night due to parties not being able... 3 May 2023 8:57 AM
[LISTEN] South African recalls escape from war-torn Sudan: 'I had to get out' Ash Ramraj is safe at home after fleeing from war-torn Sudan. 2 May 2023 2:58 PM
Coalitions must be regulated to bring stability to metros - political scientist The resignation of Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad is yet another change brought about by unsteady coalitions. 2 May 2023 8:50 AM
View all Politics
Checkers capitalising on PRIME hype shows how effective 'price anchoring' is Checkers offered what seemed to be a special R40 deal for PRIME Hydration when consumers had become used to the idea of an average... 2 May 2023 10:13 PM
Future of 2 000 white rhino at stake after failed auction Not a single bid was entered when mega-breeder John Hume put the rhino from his North West conservation project up for auction. 2 May 2023 9:14 PM
Among my friends I'm known as 'cheap', I turn a penny twice - Gert-Johan Coetzee Sought-after fashion designer Gert-Johan Coetzee shares his money secrets and philosophy on The Money Show. 2 May 2023 7:53 PM
View all Business
DJ Sbu compares his Mofaya Energy to Prime: 'It's not special. I'm NOT jealous' DJ Sbu says that he is not jealous about all the hype around the Prime hydration drinks. 3 May 2023 9:23 AM
Kind Capetonian needs YOUR help to keep feeding roadside job seekers The organiser of NPO RPJ Helping Hands chats about feeding job seekers on the sides of Cape Town roads and its finite resources. 3 May 2023 8:42 AM
Checkers capitalising on PRIME hype shows how effective 'price anchoring' is Checkers offered what seemed to be a special R40 deal for PRIME Hydration when consumers had become used to the idea of an average... 2 May 2023 10:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
Still more to come for SA Wheelchair Tennis star Kgothatso Montjane Montjane is the first black South African woman to have competed at Wimbledon where she made the final in 2021. 2 May 2023 7:54 PM
Boxing 5 promotions: 'We are changing the game, moving forward with the times' Night of Champions takes place on the 6 May and will feature some of the best local male and female fighters. 2 May 2023 7:50 PM
Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants complete control over transfers in Man Utd bid The potential Manchester United owner is looking for a controlling stake in the club. 2 May 2023 11:29 AM
View all Sport
Ndlovu Youth Choir expands with a second choir The group has formed a second choir to meet the ever-growing demand for their performances, both locally and abroad. 2 May 2023 2:36 PM
Ed Sheeran says he'll quit music if found guilty of stealing Marvin Gaye's song Ed Sheeran says has said he’ll leave the music industry if he loses his copyright infringement trial. 2 May 2023 12:30 PM
Mike Tyson wants a WWE match with Logan Paul: 'I’ll kick his ass!' Mike Tyson is no stranger to the WWE ring. 2 May 2023 9:49 AM
View all Entertainment
King Charles 'invites' the masses to swear allegiance to him at his coronation "It's not beholden at all on anyone really, because nobody has ever done this before," says Adam Gilchrist. 2 May 2023 1:13 PM
[WATCH] Remains of a 'vampire' from the 17th century discovered in Poland According to myths, those who were buried would claw their way back up to the surface as vampires, tormenting the living. 2 May 2023 12:54 PM
'We won't flip flop like the President, we WILL arrest Putin', warns Alan Winde Premier Alan Winde warns that should Putin enter the province, the Western Cape government will follow through with his arrest. 28 April 2023 10:37 AM
View all World
All SA citizens evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan - Dirco The department said that 22 South Africans who were stuck on a cargo ship in Egypt had been granted permission to leave the vessel... 2 May 2023 4:15 PM
Zim dollar continues depreciating, now 1 000 ZWL+ to the US dollar While the Zimbabwe dollar continues its downward slide, inflation slowed to 87.6% thanks to a new 'blended' rate. 26 April 2023 7:47 PM
77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco In a tweet, the department's head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that efforts to evacuate South Africans stuck in the... 24 April 2023 7:27 AM
View all Africa
Are you ready for an AI lawyer? A bot service is available free! Local company Legal&Tax Services has introduced its very own AI lawyer, reachable via Whatsapp. Wendy Knowler puts the bot to the... 27 April 2023 6:32 PM
MONDE NDLOVU: Economic freedom post-1994 needs to become more tangible From averting a possible civil war, especially after the death of Chris Hani, to negotiating a new political settlement, one aspec... 27 April 2023 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Dramatic family fight ad shows exactly why you need to draw up a will There's no mistaking the message of Capital Legacy's 'Where there's no will' campaign. 26 April 2023 7:58 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Joburg mayor: PA bone of contention between DA and ActionSA, says Phalatse

3 May 2023 8:57 AM
by Ray White
Tags:
Patriotic Alliance
ActionSA
City of Joburg Mayor
DA's Mpho Phalatse

The City of Joburg may have a new mayor on Friday after proceedings were postponed on Tuesday night due to parties not being able to decide on a candidate.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance’s Mpho Phalatse said the bone of contention between her party and ActionSA remains the Patriotic Alliance (PA).

The City of Joburg may have a new mayor on Friday after proceedings were postponed on Tuesday night due to parties not being able to decide on a candidate.

READ MORE:

The African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have been in alliance in the city, but there has been no agreement on their next candidate while the DA and ActionSA have differences over the PA.

Phalatse said the PA dropped them before and would do it again.

"It was in January this year that we were ousted because the PA decided to leave our coalition and go over to the ANC-EFF side where they were offered better offers... Now they're saying they want to come back and the DA is saying what guarantee do we have that three months down the line, you're not going to get a better offer and leave again?"

ActionSA's Funzi Ngobeni said talks must continue to find common ground.

"We need to work together to avoid the doomsday that we all refer to. We need maturity, a little bit of humility from party leaders."

The ANC announced plans to support Al Jama-ah’s Kabelo Gwamanda to become the new mayor, while the EFF is yet to comment on the way forward for them.


This article first appeared on EWN : Joburg mayor: PA bone of contention between DA and ActionSA, says Phalatse




3 May 2023 8:57 AM
by Ray White
Tags:
Patriotic Alliance
ActionSA
City of Joburg Mayor
DA's Mpho Phalatse

More from Politics

The DA is backing Mpho Phalatse as its mayoral candidate, while ActionSA has put forward councillor Funzi Ngobeni for mayor. Pictures: Twitter; Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Joburg remains without a mayor as coalition partners can't decide on candidates

3 May 2023 8:58 AM

The City of Joburg council met to elect a new mayor on Tuesday, but it seems the metro will be without a mayor until Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Family members reunited with their loved ones who were evacuated from war-torn Sudan. Picture: Jacques Nelles

[LISTEN] South African recalls escape from war-torn Sudan: 'I had to get out'

2 May 2023 2:58 PM

Ash Ramraj is safe at home after fleeing from war-torn Sudan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Newly elected Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad and City Power took the roads of Roodepoort on Wednesday 1 February 2023 leading an electricity cut-off operation aiming to cut off the electricity supply to some residents and businesses who have not been paying their electricity bills. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.

Coalitions must be regulated to bring stability to metros - political scientist

2 May 2023 8:50 AM

The resignation of Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad is yet another change brought about by unsteady coalitions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The DA is backing Mpho Phalatse as its mayoral candidate, while ActionSA has put forward councillor Funzi Ngobeni for mayor. Pictures: Twitter; Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

City of Joburg to elect a new mayor amid coalition squabbles

2 May 2023 7:40 AM

Two central coalitions in the Johannesburg council, led by the DA and the ANC, are in disarray ahead of the vote.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at the BRICS Summit. Picture: GCIS.

'We won't flip flop like the President, we WILL arrest Putin', warns Alan Winde

28 April 2023 10:37 AM

Premier Alan Winde warns that should Putin enter the province, the Western Cape government will follow through with his arrest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© tintin75/123rf.com

Business leaders share their wish list for SA as we mark Freedom Day

27 April 2023 8:06 PM

Alexander Forbes asked business leaders to share their top three wishes to spur growth and development in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter appears virtually before Scopa on 26 April 2023. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

De Ruyter refuses to name corrupt politician/s due to 'possible repercussions'

26 April 2023 7:22 PM

Former CEO André de Ruyter appeared virtually before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts with regard to his allegations of corruption at Eskom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joe Biden announces 2024 White House run.

[WATCH] Joe Biden announces 2024 White House run: 'Let's finish this job'

26 April 2023 3:43 PM

It's round two of Biden vs Trump.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter. Picture: @Eskom_SA/Twitter

‘Millions spent on Eskom investigation, it’s absolutely worthless’- Jacques Pauw

26 April 2023 3:15 PM

Jacques Pauw speaks about his investigation suggesting intelligence report used by Andre De Ruyter to slam the govt was hollow.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of outgoing Eskom CEO, André de Ruyter, during a virtual press briefing on his resignation, 15 December 2022. Picture: @Eskom_SA/Twitter

[LISTEN] Andre de Ruyter's R50m off-the-book investigation into Eskom mafias

26 April 2023 12:16 PM

We know there's corruption at Eskom. I don't think there's smoke without fire, says Barbara Friedman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Beaumont blames ANC, EFF for collapsing council meeting to elect Joburg mayor

Thabo Bester escape: Correctional Services to cut ties with G4S in 90 days

Local

De Lille to apply her mind on MPs’ disapproval of interim SA Tourism board

Local

EWN Highlights

Thabo Bester prisonbreak: 2 former G4S workers to appear in court

3 May 2023 2:12 PM

Zwane fails to appear before Parly to apologise for undeclared Gupta benefits

3 May 2023 1:34 PM

Mahlangu set to continue with testimony at Life Esidimeni inquest

3 May 2023 1:06 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA