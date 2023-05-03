Joburg mayor: PA bone of contention between DA and ActionSA, says Phalatse
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance’s Mpho Phalatse said the bone of contention between her party and ActionSA remains the Patriotic Alliance (PA).
The City of Joburg may have a new mayor on Friday after proceedings were postponed on Tuesday night due to parties not being able to decide on a candidate.
READ MORE:
- Beaumont blames ANC, EFF for collapsing council meeting to elect Joburg mayor
- DA: Political instability in CoJ because parties fixated on leadership positions
- Power struggles in Gauteng municipalities concerning, says Cogta MEC Khumalo
The African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have been in alliance in the city, but there has been no agreement on their next candidate while the DA and ActionSA have differences over the PA.
Phalatse said the PA dropped them before and would do it again.
"It was in January this year that we were ousted because the PA decided to leave our coalition and go over to the ANC-EFF side where they were offered better offers... Now they're saying they want to come back and the DA is saying what guarantee do we have that three months down the line, you're not going to get a better offer and leave again?"
ActionSA's Funzi Ngobeni said talks must continue to find common ground.
"We need to work together to avoid the doomsday that we all refer to. We need maturity, a little bit of humility from party leaders."
The ANC announced plans to support Al Jama-ah’s Kabelo Gwamanda to become the new mayor, while the EFF is yet to comment on the way forward for them.
This article first appeared on EWN : Joburg mayor: PA bone of contention between DA and ActionSA, says Phalatse
Source : 702
More from Politics
Joburg remains without a mayor as coalition partners can't decide on candidates
The City of Joburg council met to elect a new mayor on Tuesday, but it seems the metro will be without a mayor until Friday.Read More
[LISTEN] South African recalls escape from war-torn Sudan: 'I had to get out'
Ash Ramraj is safe at home after fleeing from war-torn Sudan.Read More
Coalitions must be regulated to bring stability to metros - political scientist
The resignation of Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad is yet another change brought about by unsteady coalitions.Read More
City of Joburg to elect a new mayor amid coalition squabbles
Two central coalitions in the Johannesburg council, led by the DA and the ANC, are in disarray ahead of the vote.Read More
'We won't flip flop like the President, we WILL arrest Putin', warns Alan Winde
Premier Alan Winde warns that should Putin enter the province, the Western Cape government will follow through with his arrest.Read More
Business leaders share their wish list for SA as we mark Freedom Day
Alexander Forbes asked business leaders to share their top three wishes to spur growth and development in South Africa.Read More
De Ruyter refuses to name corrupt politician/s due to 'possible repercussions'
Former CEO André de Ruyter appeared virtually before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts with regard to his allegations of corruption at Eskom.Read More
[WATCH] Joe Biden announces 2024 White House run: 'Let's finish this job'
It's round two of Biden vs Trump.Read More
‘Millions spent on Eskom investigation, it’s absolutely worthless’- Jacques Pauw
Jacques Pauw speaks about his investigation suggesting intelligence report used by Andre De Ruyter to slam the govt was hollow.Read More