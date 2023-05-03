Joburg mayor: PA bone of contention between DA and ActionSA, says Phalatse





JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance’s Mpho Phalatse said the bone of contention between her party and ActionSA remains the Patriotic Alliance (PA).

The City of Joburg may have a new mayor on Friday after proceedings were postponed on Tuesday night due to parties not being able to decide on a candidate.

The African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have been in alliance in the city, but there has been no agreement on their next candidate while the DA and ActionSA have differences over the PA.

Phalatse said the PA dropped them before and would do it again.

"It was in January this year that we were ousted because the PA decided to leave our coalition and go over to the ANC-EFF side where they were offered better offers... Now they're saying they want to come back and the DA is saying what guarantee do we have that three months down the line, you're not going to get a better offer and leave again?"

ActionSA's Funzi Ngobeni said talks must continue to find common ground.

"We need to work together to avoid the doomsday that we all refer to. We need maturity, a little bit of humility from party leaders."

The ANC announced plans to support Al Jama-ah’s Kabelo Gwamanda to become the new mayor, while the EFF is yet to comment on the way forward for them.

