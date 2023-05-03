Sign Language becomes South Africa's 12th official language





Lester Kiewit chats to Prof Theodorus Du Plessis of the Department of South African Sign Language and Deaf Studies at the University of the Free State about Sign Language's acceptance as South Africa's 12th official language.

Prof Du Plessis says:

• South Africa is only the 14th country in the world to include Sign Language as an 'official language'

•**Du Plessis distinguishes between an official language and language rights**

• This is an important symbolic gesture, recognising people with hearing loss

The addition of Sign Language as an official language is 'important' and 'symbolic', according to Du Plessis.

He questions the practicality of language rights when doing things such as filling out forms, which currently only prioritises 'one language'.

Other than the symbolic meaning, there's really not much in it. The fact is that our language rights as South Africans are protected in the Constitution but not in relation to any official language. The only rights we have in terms of official language are the rights linked to schooling. And this right was already given to persons with hearing loss in 1996 so sign language was already an official language in schools. But other than that, we don't have actual language rights linked to our languages being official since only one language is used by the State. Professor Theodorus Du Plessis, University of the Free State

The addition of Sign Language as an official South African language is 'a huge practical challenge', says Du Plessis.

The use of the Official Language Act says that state entities should use at least three official languages, so that's an attempt to do something with it [language rights]... but now just think realistically, how will that work? Which three languages? Are we going to take turns? And now you bring in a language that's not written... it's a visual language, so you now need extensive systems of videos to place this language among the others... so it's a huge practical challenge. Professor Theodorus Du Plessis, University of the Free State

Whatever your views - this is a historical milestone nonetheless.

