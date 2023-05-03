DJ Sbu compares his Mofaya Energy to Prime: 'It's not special. I'm NOT jealous'
DJ Sbu has been making waves on social media, after comparing his energy drink Mofaya to the trending Prime hydration drink.
The famous DJ and radio personality shared a series of videos on his YouTube channel to let his followers know that he was ‘not jealous’ of Prime.
Mofaya was trending on social media when South Africans roped Sbu’s energy drink into the conversation after witnessing the Prime hysteria.
RELATED: PRIME at Checkers sales stampede: 'We have NEVER seen anything like this!'
In the video, he congratulated entrepreneurs Logan Paul and KSI on their success.
Sbu did, however, encourage Mzansi to rather consider more local brands and products when making their purchasing decisions.
“I am not saying you must not buy it and buy Mofaya, but I am just making an example of how they are good at using their media and hype and marketing strategies to be excited about these inventions.
“It is nothing special. It’s not like it’s a drink that you’re going to drink and it's going to drive your car, or it's going to give you the Lotto numbers, or it’s going to make you be good at what you do," he says.
DJ Sbu launched Mofaya energy drink in 2014.
This article first appeared on 947 : DJ Sbu compares his Mofaya Energy to Prime: 'It's not special. I'm NOT jealous'
Source : https://youtu.be/ltNEIOxtppk
