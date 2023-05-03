Astron Energy diesel spill pollutes Diep River, causing damage to ecosystem
Lester Kiewit speaks with Dr David Roberts, Clinical Veterinarian at Southern African Foundation for the Conservation Of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB).
-
It is hard to assess the full extent of the damage
-
Five diesel-covered birds have been reported to SANCCOB
The spill, though damaging, could have been worse, according to Roberts.
He says it is hard to analyse exactly how much of an effect it has had.
Roberts says the spill from the Astron Energy plant went into the Diep River which goes into Rietvlei Wetland Reserve and Milnerton Lagoon.
Because it is a natural area [with] a lot of reeds, how much diesel was spilt has not been determined yet and we are not sure how far it has penetrated into those reeds.Dr David Roberts, Clinical Veterinarian - SANCCOB
He adds that the full damage will likely not ever be fully understood because of the complexity of the ecosystem.
Roberts says that five birds that have been affected have been reported to SANCCOB, but there could be far more out there.
Any sightings of birds affected by diesel can be reported to SANCCOB in Cape Town at 021 557 6155 or emergency after-hours at 078 628 3731.
Listen to the interview for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_199366307_close-up-shot-of-bird-full-of-oil-spills-in-water-environmental-conservation-concept-generative-ai.html?vti=nyxz05e5bptzp1w9aj-1-75
