The Day Trip
Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

11 000 TV and film writers go on strike in Hollywood

3 May 2023 10:33 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Hollywood

For the first time since 2007, thousands of Hollywood writers have gone on strike, bringing major productions to a standstill.

Mandy Wiener speaks with international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (skip to 3:19).

Thousands of Hollywood television and film writers have gone on strike after failing to reach an agreement with production companies on a new contract.

This has brought the production of many shows, including many day- and night-time talk shows, to a halt.

11 000 writers in the US are on strike from the Writers Guild of America.

Adam Gilcrest, Foreign Correspondent

The last writers' strike in 2007 had a major effect, with shows like B_reaking Bad, Ugly Betty, Desperate House Wives _and James Bond taking a hit.

It cost the California economy $2 billion, so the clock is ticking and the bill is mounting.

Adam Gilcrest, Foreign Correspondent

Listen to the interview for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : 11 000 TV and film writers go on strike in Hollywood




