11 000 TV and film writers go on strike in Hollywood
Mandy Wiener speaks with international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (skip to 3:19).
Thousands of Hollywood television and film writers have gone on strike after failing to reach an agreement with production companies on a new contract.
This has brought the production of many shows, including many day- and night-time talk shows, to a halt.
The writers strike picket line outside of Warner Bros. in Los Angeles. https://t.co/2mx1TyHf1T pic.twitter.com/sBeOvNcPBZ' Variety (@Variety) May 2, 2023
11 000 writers in the US are on strike from the Writers Guild of America.Adam Gilcrest, Foreign Correspondent
The last writers' strike in 2007 had a major effect, with shows like B_reaking Bad, Ugly Betty, Desperate House Wives _and James Bond taking a hit.
It cost the California economy $2 billion, so the clock is ticking and the bill is mounting.Adam Gilcrest, Foreign Correspondent
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : 11 000 TV and film writers go on strike in Hollywood
Source : https://twitter.com/pmiscove/status/1653458772906610688/photo/1
