11 000 TV and film writers go on strike in Hollywood





Mandy Wiener speaks with international correspondent Adam Gilchrist

Thousands of Hollywood television and film writers have gone on strike after failing to reach an agreement with production companies on a new contract.

This has brought the production of many shows, including many day- and night-time talk shows, to a halt.

The writers strike picket line outside of Warner Bros. in Los Angeles. https://t.co/2mx1TyHf1T pic.twitter.com/sBeOvNcPBZ ' Variety (@Variety) May 2, 2023

11 000 writers in the US are on strike from the Writers Guild of America. Adam Gilcrest, Foreign Correspondent

The last writers' strike in 2007 had a major effect, with shows like B_reaking Bad, Ugly Betty, Desperate House Wives _and James Bond taking a hit.

It cost the California economy $2 billion, so the clock is ticking and the bill is mounting. Adam Gilcrest, Foreign Correspondent

