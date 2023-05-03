Four FREE and low-cost counselling facilities in Cape Town
According to SADAG, 81.2% of South Africans cannot afford health care.
If you are in need of mental healthcare services, but don’t necessarily have the funds, here are four free or low-cost counselling facilities in Cape Town.
The Counselling Hub
Centrally located in Woodstock, The Counselling Hub aims at creating a space in which individuals and families can access basic health services.
- Location: 54 Francis St, Woodstock, Cape Town
- Cost: R50 per session
- Landline: 021 462 3902
- Mobile: 067 235 0019
Please note that the phone numbers are for bookings only.
LifeLine Western Cape
LifeLine is an organisation that provides support and assistance to those facing a crisis.
They provide ‘non-judgmental, empathetic, caring and non-directive counselling.’
- Location: 23B (unit 1 – 4), Waverly Business Park, Kotzee Road, Mowbray
- Cost: In-person counselling is free, airtime is needed to phone in
- Landline: 021 461 1113
- WhatsApp: 063 709 2620
South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG)
SADAG is a non-profit organisation that is at the ‘forefront of patient advocacy, education and destigmatisation of mental illness in the country’.
They have a 24-hour helpline for urgent cases, as well as free telephonic counselling sessions from Monday to Sunday between 8am to 8pm.
24/7 helplines:
- Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0800 567 567
- CIPLA Mental Health Helpline: 0800 456 789
- Substance Abuse Helpline: 0800 12 13 14
WhatsApp 8am to 5pm:
- Cipla Chat Line: 076 882 2775
- Maybelline BraveTogether: 087 163 2030
Hope House
Hope House is a Christian organisation that’s passionate about welcoming people of all races, religions and cultures to seek care and counselling.
- Cost: Sessions are in return for a donation of the client's choice
- Location 1: 6 Long Street, Kuils River (Landline: 021 903 0521, Mobile: 071 410 1091)
- Location 2: 1 South Road, Tableview (Mobile: 081 500 3054)
- Location 3: 10 Scot Road, Khayelitsha (Mobile: 066 470 3408)
- Location 4: Tokai on Main (Landline: 021 715 0424, Mobile: 071 328 3715)
- Online counselling: 071 328 3715
Remember that there is no shame in reaching out and asking for help.
You are not your illness. You have an individual story to tell. You have a name, a history, a personality. Staying yourself is part of the battle.Julian Seifter, Author and Professor - Harvard Medical School
