Four FREE and low-cost counselling facilities in Cape Town

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
The Midday Report Express: Dr Nandipha back in court All the news you need to know. 3 May 2023 4:38 PM
[WATCH] Rat plays a game of hide and squeak in a pack of Woolies frozen chicken Say 'cheese'! 3 May 2023 3:57 PM
Presidency says it's hoping to resolve Putin issues before BRICS summit in SA Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said that the occasion was being unnecessarily overshadowed by the controversy over Rus... 3 May 2023 3:34 PM
View all Local
‘South Africa has crossed the line into a failed state’ - Magda Wierzycka With the number of issues affecting the country, there is a growing narrative that South Africa is not a failing state, but a fail... 3 May 2023 11:35 AM
Zwane fails to appear before Parly to apologise for undeclared Gupta benefits The former mineral and energy minister was supposed to appear before the National Assembly on Tuesday to apologise for issuing a m... 3 May 2023 9:34 AM
Joburg remains without a mayor as coalition partners can't decide on candidates The City of Joburg council met to elect a new mayor on Tuesday, but it seems the metro will be without a mayor until Friday. 3 May 2023 8:58 AM
View all Politics
Whales, proteas and springboks - South Africa's coins get a makeover National Treasury has gazetted the design specifications for the new coins, which come into circulation later this year. 3 May 2023 1:00 PM
Energy expert Ted Blom dies at 64 On Facebook, energy expert Ted Blom was announced to have passed away last week Friday. 3 May 2023 11:46 AM
Here's why YOU (and your kids) fell for the PRIME hype HaveYouHeard Marketing's Brett Rogers chats about the business of hype, specifically around PRIME. 3 May 2023 11:01 AM
View all Business
Tobacco vs e-cigarettes: Why is one more socially acceptable than the other? Is offering e-cigarettes to help someone quit smoking tobacco working in their favour or against them? 3 May 2023 5:18 PM
'It is a different car now' - Ernest Page on the new Toyota Urban Cruiser Ernest Page reviews the new Toyota Urban Cruiser. 3 May 2023 2:53 PM
Vapers in SA will be hit by smoking tax from next month A new smoking tax is set to hit South Africa in June, and vape users will be included. 3 May 2023 2:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
Still more to come for SA Wheelchair Tennis star Kgothatso Montjane Montjane is the first black South African woman to have competed at Wimbledon where she made the final in 2021. 2 May 2023 7:54 PM
Boxing 5 promotions: 'We are changing the game, moving forward with the times' Night of Champions takes place on the 6 May and will feature some of the best local male and female fighters. 2 May 2023 7:50 PM
Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants complete control over transfers in Man Utd bid The potential Manchester United owner is looking for a controlling stake in the club. 2 May 2023 11:29 AM
View all Sport
11 000 TV and film writers go on strike in Hollywood For the first time since 2007, thousands of Hollywood writers have gone on strike, bringing major productions to a standstill. 3 May 2023 10:33 AM
DJ Sbu compares his Mofaya Energy to Prime: 'It's not special. I'm NOT jealous' DJ Sbu says that he is not jealous about all the hype around the Prime hydration drinks. 3 May 2023 9:23 AM
Ndlovu Youth Choir expands with a second choir The group has formed a second choir to meet the ever-growing demand for their performances, both locally and abroad. 2 May 2023 2:36 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Lvova-Belova says Russia saved Ukrainian children from ruined cities War crime-accused Maria Lvova-Belova claims Russia is saving children from obliterated Ukraine. 3 May 2023 1:35 PM
[LISTEN] South African recalls escape from war-torn Sudan: 'I had to get out' Ash Ramraj is safe at home after fleeing from war-torn Sudan. 2 May 2023 2:58 PM
King Charles 'invites' the masses to swear allegiance to him at his coronation "It's not beholden at all on anyone really, because nobody has ever done this before," says Adam Gilchrist. 2 May 2023 1:13 PM
View all World
All SA citizens evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan - Dirco The department said that 22 South Africans who were stuck on a cargo ship in Egypt had been granted permission to leave the vessel... 2 May 2023 4:15 PM
Zim dollar continues depreciating, now 1 000 ZWL+ to the US dollar While the Zimbabwe dollar continues its downward slide, inflation slowed to 87.6% thanks to a new 'blended' rate. 26 April 2023 7:47 PM
77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco In a tweet, the department's head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that efforts to evacuate South Africans stuck in the... 24 April 2023 7:27 AM
View all Africa
Coalitions must be regulated to bring stability to metros - political scientist The resignation of Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad is yet another change brought about by unsteady coalitions. 2 May 2023 8:50 AM
Are you ready for an AI lawyer? A bot service is available free! Local company Legal&Tax Services has introduced its very own AI lawyer, reachable via Whatsapp. Wendy Knowler puts the bot to the... 27 April 2023 6:32 PM
MONDE NDLOVU: Economic freedom post-1994 needs to become more tangible From averting a possible civil war, especially after the death of Chris Hani, to negotiating a new political settlement, one aspec... 27 April 2023 10:33 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Four FREE and low-cost counselling facilities in Cape Town

3 May 2023 12:23 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Mental health
Mental healthcare in SA
mental healthcare services

According to the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG), nine out of 10 people living with a mental health condition, do not have access to mental healthcare services.

According to SADAG, 81.2% of South Africans cannot afford health care.

If you are in need of mental healthcare services, but don’t necessarily have the funds, here are four free or low-cost counselling facilities in Cape Town.

FILE: While the symptoms of anxiety disorders can be severe, the condition is manageable with treatment. Picture: 1388843 from Pixabay
FILE: While the symptoms of anxiety disorders can be severe, the condition is manageable with treatment. Picture: 1388843 from Pixabay

RELATED: Teen self-harm: 'One of the worst things you can do as a parent is brush it off'

The Counselling Hub

Centrally located in Woodstock, The Counselling Hub aims at creating a space in which individuals and families can access basic health services.

  • Location: 54 Francis St, Woodstock, Cape Town
  • Cost: R50 per session
  • Landline: 021 462 3902
  • Mobile: 067 235 0019

Please note that the phone numbers are for bookings only.

LifeLine Western Cape

LifeLine is an organisation that provides support and assistance to those facing a crisis.

They provide ‘non-judgmental, empathetic, caring and non-directive counselling.’

  • Location: 23B (unit 1 – 4), Waverly Business Park, Kotzee Road, Mowbray
  • Cost: In-person counselling is free, airtime is needed to phone in
  • Landline: 021 461 1113
  • WhatsApp: 063 709 2620

RELATED: Mental health education at your finger tips

South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG)

SADAG is a non-profit organisation that is at the ‘forefront of patient advocacy, education and destigmatisation of mental illness in the country’.

They have a 24-hour helpline for urgent cases, as well as free telephonic counselling sessions from Monday to Sunday between 8am to 8pm.

24/7 helplines:

  • Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0800 567 567
  • CIPLA Mental Health Helpline: 0800 456 789
  • Substance Abuse Helpline: 0800 12 13 14

WhatsApp 8am to 5pm:

  • Cipla Chat Line: 076 882 2775
  • Maybelline BraveTogether: 087 163 2030

Hope House

Hope House is a Christian organisation that’s passionate about welcoming people of all races, religions and cultures to seek care and counselling.

  • Cost: Sessions are in return for a donation of the client's choice
  • Location 1: 6 Long Street, Kuils River (Landline: 021 903 0521, Mobile: 071 410 1091)
  • Location 2: 1 South Road, Tableview (Mobile: 081 500 3054)
  • Location 3: 10 Scot Road, Khayelitsha (Mobile: 066 470 3408)
  • Location 4: Tokai on Main (Landline: 021 715 0424, Mobile: 071 328 3715)
  • Online counselling: 071 328 3715

RELATED: The ‘quantifiable guilt’ impact of black tax on people’s mental health

Remember that there is no shame in reaching out and asking for help.

You are not your illness. You have an individual story to tell. You have a name, a history, a personality. Staying yourself is part of the battle.

Julian Seifter, Author and Professor - Harvard Medical School



3 May 2023 12:23 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Mental health
Mental healthcare in SA
mental healthcare services

More from Local

Dr Nandipha Magudumana instructed to show her face in court on Monday 17 April 2023. She also confirms that she was the person who made the first appearance, covered up. Dr Nandipha will remain behind bars in Kroonstad, pending her bail application in 2 weeks time. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/Eyewitness News.

The Midday Report Express: Dr Nandipha back in court

3 May 2023 4:38 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rodent spotted in Woolworths frozen chicken

[WATCH] Rat plays a game of hide and squeak in a pack of Woolies frozen chicken

3 May 2023 3:57 PM

Say 'cheese'!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Russian President Vladimir Putin greets President Cyril Ramaphosa during the official welcoming ceremony for the heads of state and government of states participating in the 2019 Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi on 23 October 2019. Picture: AFP.

Presidency says it's hoping to resolve Putin issues before BRICS summit in SA

3 May 2023 3:34 PM

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said that the occasion was being unnecessarily overshadowed by the controversy over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Олег Яковлев/123rf

Cyclones are no longer only named after women – expert

3 May 2023 3:27 PM

Professor Jennifer Fitchett shares everything you need to know about cyclones.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nandipha Magudumana and her co-accused appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 3 May 2023. Picture: Orrin Singh/Eyewitness News

Magudumana, co-accused to remain in jail as bail application postponed

3 May 2023 2:24 PM

Two former G4S employees, who were arrested by police on Monday, appeared alongside Thabo Bester's alleged partner, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, as well as former G4S employees Senohe Matsoara, Buti Masukela and CCTV technician, Teboho Lipholo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa in the Pretoria High Court on 3 May 2023. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/Eyewitness News

After shooting, Senzo Meyiwa was responsive until he got to hospital, court told

3 May 2023 1:31 PM

Meyiwa’s friend, Mthokozisi Thwala, was back on the witness stand on Wednesday. He was one of a few people who were present when alleged intruders entered the home of Meyiwa’s girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in October 2014.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Lester Kiewit speaks to Keith Featherstone, Koeberg Nuclear Power Plant Chief Nuclear Officer, for a BTS look at the workings of the aged power station. Picture: CapeTalk/twitter

Koeberg's chief nuclear officer gives insight into plant's planned maintenance

3 May 2023 1:31 PM

Koeberg power plant unit one is currently undergoing planned maintenance and refurbishment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Reach For A Dream Foundation's Website home image

Participate in Reach For A Dream's Slipper Day (5 May), get a FREE Wimpy coffee

3 May 2023 1:02 PM

Reach For A Dream Foundation's CEO, Julia Sotirianakos, chats about how you can participate in 'Slipper Day' for a free coffee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ted Blom confirmed to have died. Supplied: Twitter screenshot

Energy expert Ted Blom dies at 64

3 May 2023 11:46 AM

On Facebook, energy expert Ted Blom was announced to have passed away last week Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: ©stockphotorbl/123rf.com

‘South Africa has crossed the line into a failed state’ - Magda Wierzycka

3 May 2023 11:35 AM

With the number of issues affecting the country, there is a growing narrative that South Africa is not a failing state, but a failed one.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Vaping

Tobacco vs e-cigarettes: Why is one more socially acceptable than the other?

3 May 2023 5:18 PM

Is offering e-cigarettes to help someone quit smoking tobacco working in their favour or against them?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Toyota metal logo up close. Image: 123rf.com

'It is a different car now' - Ernest Page on the new Toyota Urban Cruiser

3 May 2023 2:53 PM

Ernest Page reviews the new Toyota Urban Cruiser.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Hazem Mohamad/ 123rf.com

Vapers in SA will be hit by smoking tax from next month

3 May 2023 2:23 PM

A new smoking tax is set to hit South Africa in June, and vape users will be included.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Toyota remains SA's number one selling car brand

3 May 2023 1:55 PM

The king of reliability maintained their dominant position, despite challenges from Chinese carmakers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screenshot.

[WATCH] Mother and daughter's ABC duet goes viral

3 May 2023 1:17 PM

The child sings the phonics song but mismatches the letters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Security guards are paid monthly to look after the abandoned Kempton Park Hospital with taxpayers money. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.

It’s National Paranormal Day: Check out the top 8 haunted places in SA

3 May 2023 12:46 PM

The paranormal world is very much ‘alive’ in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: KSI and Logan Paul's PRIME Hydration energy drink took the world by storm. Picture: Wikimedia Commons

Here's why YOU (and your kids) fell for the PRIME hype

3 May 2023 11:01 AM

HaveYouHeard Marketing's Brett Rogers chats about the business of hype, specifically around PRIME.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DJ Sbu compares his Mofaya energy drink to the trendy Prime hydration drink. Photo: YouTube/DJ Sbu (screenshot)

DJ Sbu compares his Mofaya Energy to Prime: 'It's not special. I'm NOT jealous'

3 May 2023 9:23 AM

DJ Sbu says that he is not jealous about all the hype around the Prime hydration drinks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Facebook Image

Kind Capetonian needs YOUR help to keep feeding roadside job seekers

3 May 2023 8:42 AM

The organiser of NPO RPJ Helping Hands chats about feeding job seekers on the sides of Cape Town roads and its finite resources.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from video of shoppers queueing for PRIME at Checkers Oceans Mall, Umhlanga from Twitter @Zama_Sox

Checkers capitalising on PRIME hype shows how effective 'price anchoring' is

2 May 2023 10:13 PM

Checkers offered what seemed to be a special R40 deal for PRIME Hydration when consumers had become used to the idea of an average selling price of around R400.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Rat plays a game of hide and squeak in a pack of Woolies frozen chicken

Local Business

Vapers in SA will be hit by smoking tax from next month

Lifestyle

Toyota remains SA's number one selling car brand

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Ex-Eskom accountant sentenced for fraud, ordered to pay back over R500,000

3 May 2023 10:23 PM

Life Esidimeni inquest: Mahlangu says she couldn't have foreseen the tragedy

3 May 2023 10:02 PM

Second Ngqeleni prison escapee re-arrested

3 May 2023 9:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA