Four FREE and low-cost counselling facilities in Cape Town





According to SADAG, 81.2% of South Africans cannot afford health care.

If you are in need of mental healthcare services, but don’t necessarily have the funds, here are four free or low-cost counselling facilities in Cape Town.

The Counselling Hub

Centrally located in Woodstock, The Counselling Hub aims at creating a space in which individuals and families can access basic health services.

Location: 54 Francis St, Woodstock, Cape Town

Cost: R50 per session

Landline: 021 462 3902

Mobile: 067 235 0019

Please note that the phone numbers are for bookings only.

LifeLine Western Cape

LifeLine is an organisation that provides support and assistance to those facing a crisis.

They provide ‘non-judgmental, empathetic, caring and non-directive counselling.’

Location: 23B (unit 1 – 4), Waverly Business Park, Kotzee Road, Mowbray

Cost: In-person counselling is free, airtime is needed to phone in

Landline: 021 461 1113

WhatsApp: 063 709 2620

South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG)

SADAG is a non-profit organisation that is at the ‘forefront of patient advocacy, education and destigmatisation of mental illness in the country’.

They have a 24-hour helpline for urgent cases, as well as free telephonic counselling sessions from Monday to Sunday between 8am to 8pm.

24/7 helplines:

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0800 567 567

CIPLA Mental Health Helpline: 0800 456 789

Substance Abuse Helpline: 0800 12 13 14

WhatsApp 8am to 5pm:

Cipla Chat Line: 076 882 2775

Maybelline BraveTogether: 087 163 2030

Hope House

Hope House is a Christian organisation that’s passionate about welcoming people of all races, religions and cultures to seek care and counselling.

Cost: Sessions are in return for a donation of the client's choice

Location 1: 6 Long Street, Kuils River (Landline: 021 903 0521, Mobile: 071 410 1091)

Location 2: 1 South Road, Tableview (Mobile: 081 500 3054)

Location 3: 10 Scot Road, Khayelitsha (Mobile: 066 470 3408)

Location 4: Tokai on Main (Landline: 021 715 0424, Mobile: 071 328 3715)

Online counselling: 071 328 3715

Remember that there is no shame in reaching out and asking for help.

You are not your illness. You have an individual story to tell. You have a name, a history, a personality. Staying yourself is part of the battle. Julian Seifter, Author and Professor - Harvard Medical School