Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Get GREAT COFFEE and ogle expensive supercars at The Archive Automotive

5 May 2023 7:45 AM
by Ute Hermanus
Motoring
#WesternCape
lifestyle
#travel
#CarTalk
#cars

Ute Hermanus visits The Archive Automotive in Gardens to appreciate coffee and supercars.

Unlock the Cape is your guide to discovering the coolest spots, some right under your nose in and around the Cape.

I recently enjoyed a hidden Cape Town gem, The Archive Automotive.

Where and what: The Archive Automotive is a company founded on a passion for cars and a commitment to providing an excellent level of service to the motoring enthusiast.

Address: 20 Wesley Street, Gardens, Cape Town

Operation Time: Monday – Friday (8 am – 5 pm); Saturday (8 am – 1 pm)

archived-5-simon-2022-7jpg

My experience and more details about The Archive:

The Archive Automotive is founded on the principle of providing a one-stop shop for the motoring enthusiast. Not only this, but it also has a quaint, minimalistic café on the deck that overlooks the cars in the garage.

archived-6-simon-2022-12jpg

From the street, you can’t see much more than the green shrub covering the face of the entrance as you step inside the café. After a few steps, you realise there’s a lot more than meets the eye. The baristas greet you with warm smiles, ready to take your order.

archived-9-simon-2023-17jpg

The sight of the supercars adorning the seating area is jaw-dropping; The Archive Automotive is no ordinary coffee shop.

archived-9-simon-2023-15jpg

The Archive Automotive is a place where you can store your supercar. It also provides services such as maintenance, high-end detailing and customisation.

archived-9-simon-2023-14jpg

PRO TIPS:

  1. Ask the Barista nicely and you might be able to go downstairs for a closer look at the cars

The Archive social media handles: IG

CHECK OUT THE UNLOCK THE CAPE REEL OF BOTH EXPERIENCES FOR THE WEEK:

Here are some other spots you should check out:

Kayak through the canals of Battery Park in the evening

Try a 14 course set menu at a vibrant African restaurant

Get entertained with a new comedy night in Cape Town


This article first appeared on KFM : Get GREAT COFFEE and ogle expensive supercars at The Archive Automotive




