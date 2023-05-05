Get GREAT COFFEE and ogle expensive supercars at The Archive Automotive





I recently enjoyed a hidden Cape Town gem, The Archive Automotive.

Where and what: The Archive Automotive is a company founded on a passion for cars and a commitment to providing an excellent level of service to the motoring enthusiast.

Address: 20 Wesley Street, Gardens, Cape Town

Operation Time: Monday – Friday (8 am – 5 pm); Saturday (8 am – 1 pm)

My experience and more details about The Archive:

The Archive Automotive is founded on the principle of providing a one-stop shop for the motoring enthusiast. Not only this, but it also has a quaint, minimalistic café on the deck that overlooks the cars in the garage.

From the street, you can’t see much more than the green shrub covering the face of the entrance as you step inside the café. After a few steps, you realise there’s a lot more than meets the eye. The baristas greet you with warm smiles, ready to take your order.

The sight of the supercars adorning the seating area is jaw-dropping; The Archive Automotive is no ordinary coffee shop.

The Archive Automotive is a place where you can store your supercar. It also provides services such as maintenance, high-end detailing and customisation.

PRO TIPS:

Ask the Barista nicely and you might be able to go downstairs for a closer look at the cars

The Archive social media handles: IG

