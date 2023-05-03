



JOHANNESBURG - Independent energy expert Ted Blom has died at the age of 64.

His family made the announcement through a Facebook post on Wednesday morning, informing the public of his passing in Linksfield but giving no further details.

Blom was well known for his commentary on the country's ongoing energy crisis.

His family has described him as someone filled with love for his wife and children.

The family said a memorial service would be held for Blom at the Rosebank Union Church on 13 May.

His son, Edward Blom, confirmed the passing: “Yes, that is in fact true, my father passed away last week Friday at Linksfield hospital.”

This article first appeared on EWN : Energy expert Ted Blom dies at 64