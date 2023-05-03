Participate in Reach For A Dream's Slipper Day (5 May), get a FREE Wimpy coffee





Clarence Ford chats to Reach For A Dream Foundation's CEO, Julia Sotirianakos about the organisations 'Slipper Day' initiative celebrated on 5 May.

Listen to how you can participate below.

The Reach For A Dream Foundation's CEO says:

• Slipper Day happens on Friday, 5 May

• To participate in the day, wear your slippers with a 'Slipper Day' sticker which you can buy for R20 at selected stores - all proceeds go to making kids who are fighting life-threatening illnesses' dreams come true

• If you wear your slippers with your sticker and go to a Wimpy on Slipper Day (5 May), you'll get a free coffee

Last year, Reach For A Dream raised R8.3M and were able to fulfill 1835 kids' dreams.

Sotirianakos says most kids want laptops, PlayStation 5s, a trip to the aquarium or the beach.

The amount of funds the organisation is able to raise, enables them to do their work better.

If you'd like to help make more kids' dreams come true this year, purchase a 'Slipper Day' sticker for R20 and wear them with your slippers on 5 May.

Sotirianakos also promises that if you wear your slippers and your sticker to a Wimpy, you'll get a free coffee as a gesture of gratitude.

You can buy your sticker/s at:

• Pick 'n Pay

• Dis-Chem Pharmacies

• Dis-Chem Baby City

• Toy Zone

• Wimpy

• Virtual stickers are available on Reach For A Dream's website

Sotirianakos explains the intention behind the organisation's initiative...

The first and most important reason we wear our slippers and purchase the R20 sticker is to really remember children in hospital and try and gather these funds so we can fulfill their dreams. Children have big dreams and small dreams, and Reach For A Dream facilitates all of that and ensures that when a child receives their dream, that memory will last for many many years for the family and for the children. Julia Sotirianakos, CEO - Reach For A Dream Foundation

Sotirianakos continues to say that the organisation is about giving hope to kids who face mortality daily...

We are about hope and inspiring hope. When we interact with children who are going through the most difficult time in their lives - they really are facing their mortality. They're not sure if chemo will work or if dialysis will continue... when children believe that strangers can care and create that impact, then we've created that hope and that's what keeps us going. Julia Sotirianakos, CEO - Reach For A Dream Foundation

Remember, if you can't wear your slippers to the office, wear the sticker with your slippers at a Wimpy and you'll get a free coffee.

Scroll up to listen to the details.