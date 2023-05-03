It’s National Paranormal Day: Check out the top 8 haunted places in SA





Do you believe in ghosts? Spirits left behind?

Today (3 May) is National Paranormal Day!

So whether you are a believer or a skeptic, you will probably be intrigued to know that the paranormal world is very much alive in South Africa.

1) The Flying Dutchman Wreck at Cape Point (Cape Town)

Over the years, many lighthouse keepers at the Cape of Good Hope have reported multiple sightings of the Flying Dutchman’s ghost ship during storms.

It is said that the famous ship attempted to dock at the harbor during a terrible storm, but never made it.

Legend has it that Captain Hendrik van der Decken was sailing his ship around the Cape of Good Hope in 1641 when a storm broke out. His crew pleaded with him to turn back but he refused, and the ship was lost with all hands. The Flying Dutchman formed from it. #FolkloreThursday pic.twitter.com/LsIp9rxytr ' C.S. Voll (@Steph_Lepht) January 17, 2019

2) The ghostly horseman at Tokai Manor House (Cape Town)

On New Year’s Eve, be sure to take a trip to the Tokai Manor House.

In the early 1800s, during a New Year’s Eve party, the owner’s son accepted a dare to ride his horse up the house’s steep stairs and into the dining room.

He circled the dining room on horseback before he fell down the stairs with the horse, breaking his neck.

It is said that to this day, one can hear the horse galloping at full speed in the forest surrounding the house, and on New Year’s Eve, the ghostly rider attempts to ascend the stairs once again.

Tokai Manor House - The Tokai Arboretum dates back to 1880's & the site of exotic tree growing observations at Cape🌲 pic.twitter.com/Ey1zj1GQ8c ' Justin Hawthorne (@MountainGuideZA) July 20, 2016

3) Africana Library (Kimberley)

While the Africana Library houses the largest and most valuable collection of old books, you could probably also hear the sounds of soldiers marching in the drill halls.

4) Ghostly sightings in Matjiesfontein (Karoo)

Legend says that the Matjiesfontein Hotel in the middle of the Karoo is full of ghosts.

You may hear Katie shuffling cards in Katie's Card Room, or see the ghost known as Lucy wandering around.

Ghostly British soldiers are said to haunt the staircases, while the spirit of the hotel’s founder, James Logan still watches over the hotel.

5) St Elmo’s Convent (KwaZulu-Natal)

Just 100 kilometres outside of Durban is a ghost hunter’s dream, St Elmo’s Convent.

It is said that the Catholic convent was used as a retreat for nuns of the Third Order of St Dominic as well as a remedial school for children with learning disabilities.

6) Beware of the Uniondale Hitchhiker (Western Cape)

Many have claimed to have picked up a hitchhiker on the lonely road to Uniondale, just to have her disappear mid-journey.

One motorcyclist said that his bike actually swerved from the shifted height as a result of her disappearance.

7) Westfort Leper Hospital (Pretoria)

Since its closure in 1996, the Westfort Leper Hospital has fallen into disrepair.

There is neither electricity now water running, and it is now home to informal settlers.

Sightings have included headless specters, little children and a black dog with glowing black eyes.

8) Kempton Park Hospital (Johannesburg)

This abandoned hospital is a ghost-hunters favourite.

In 1978, the hospital opened its doors to patients and was upheld as one of the best medical facilities.

Forty-three years later, the abandoned place is riddled with hospital stands, machines covered in decay and ghosts that haunt the halls.

An abandoned hospital in Kempton Park, South Africa. Unbelievable



Stage 4 Zinhle Malema Mr Phala phala pic.twitter.com/ZAhL9Obadb ' VhoLešole (@Bra_Lesole) July 9, 2022

This article first appeared on 947 : It’s National Paranormal Day: Check out the top 8 haunted places in SA