[REVIEW] GoDriveIn (R250 per car) is a retro treat in the heart of Cape Town





Unlock the Cape is your guide to discovering the coolest spots, some right under your nose in and around the Cape.

Ute Hermanus recently experienced a drive-in cinema in Salt River called GoDriveIn, a hidden Cape Town gem.

Where and what: A retro drive-in cinema and roadhouse in Salt River

Address: 346B Victoria Rd, Salt River

Operation Time: Every Friday & Saturday

Website

Ute Hermanus on visiting GoDriveIn:

I recently experienced a drive-in cinema for the first time at GoDriveIn. It’s a retro drive-in cinema and roadhouse in the heart of Cape Town. A ticket (at R250) allows one car with five people.

You book your tickets in advance on the website and upon arrival at the spacious lot they’ll ask you for your name. From there, the friendly hostess will explain the process of the movie night, and where to park. You will get the radio frequency so that you can tune in to the soundtrack of the movie.

You can order food from your vehicle via WhatsApp and, once ready, a staff member will deliver your order to you.

You can’t bring your own snacks, as they encourage you to support their vendor on the lot. The food vendor closes once the movie starts, so get there early to ensure you are stocked up for the duration of the movie.

PRO TIPS:

If you don’t have a car or want to make the experience more intimate, then the Love Bug is available to rent out. It’s a yellow VW beetle. Renting it out includes snacks and a couple of games. Book it out in advance, as only one is available. Arrive early to get a great parking spot for the screening. Parking bays are not allocated. Larger vehicles (due to height) generally park at the back, and smaller vehicles are instructed to park in the bays closer to the front.

Go Drive In social media handles: IG + FB

CHECK OUT THE UNLOCK THE CAPE REEL OF BOTH EXPERIENCES FROM THIS WEEK:

Here are three other spots you should check out:

Sing at a retro karaoke bar

Watch movies at one of the oldest independent cinemas

Cycle along the Promenade in Sea Point

This article first appeared on KFM : [REVIEW] GoDriveIn (R250 per car) is a retro treat in the heart of Cape Town