[WATCH] Mother and daughter's ABC duet goes viral

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
The Midday Report Express: Dr Nandipha back in court All the news you need to know. 3 May 2023 4:38 PM
[WATCH] Rat plays a game of hide and squeak in a pack of Woolies frozen chicken Say 'cheese'! 3 May 2023 3:57 PM
Presidency says it's hoping to resolve Putin issues before BRICS summit in SA Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said that the occasion was being unnecessarily overshadowed by the controversy over Rus... 3 May 2023 3:34 PM
View all Local
‘South Africa has crossed the line into a failed state’ - Magda Wierzycka With the number of issues affecting the country, there is a growing narrative that South Africa is not a failing state, but a fail... 3 May 2023 11:35 AM
Zwane fails to appear before Parly to apologise for undeclared Gupta benefits The former mineral and energy minister was supposed to appear before the National Assembly on Tuesday to apologise for issuing a m... 3 May 2023 9:34 AM
Joburg remains without a mayor as coalition partners can't decide on candidates The City of Joburg council met to elect a new mayor on Tuesday, but it seems the metro will be without a mayor until Friday. 3 May 2023 8:58 AM
View all Politics
Whales, proteas and springboks - South Africa's coins get a makeover National Treasury has gazetted the design specifications for the new coins, which come into circulation later this year. 3 May 2023 1:00 PM
Energy expert Ted Blom dies at 64 On Facebook, energy expert Ted Blom was announced to have passed away last week Friday. 3 May 2023 11:46 AM
Here's why YOU (and your kids) fell for the PRIME hype HaveYouHeard Marketing's Brett Rogers chats about the business of hype, specifically around PRIME. 3 May 2023 11:01 AM
View all Business
Tobacco vs e-cigarettes: Why is one more socially acceptable than the other? Is offering e-cigarettes to help someone quit smoking tobacco working in their favour or against them? 3 May 2023 5:18 PM
'It is a different car now' - Ernest Page on the new Toyota Urban Cruiser Ernest Page reviews the new Toyota Urban Cruiser. 3 May 2023 2:53 PM
Vapers in SA will be hit by smoking tax from next month A new smoking tax is set to hit South Africa in June, and vape users will be included. 3 May 2023 2:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
Still more to come for SA Wheelchair Tennis star Kgothatso Montjane Montjane is the first black South African woman to have competed at Wimbledon where she made the final in 2021. 2 May 2023 7:54 PM
Boxing 5 promotions: 'We are changing the game, moving forward with the times' Night of Champions takes place on the 6 May and will feature some of the best local male and female fighters. 2 May 2023 7:50 PM
Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants complete control over transfers in Man Utd bid The potential Manchester United owner is looking for a controlling stake in the club. 2 May 2023 11:29 AM
View all Sport
11 000 TV and film writers go on strike in Hollywood For the first time since 2007, thousands of Hollywood writers have gone on strike, bringing major productions to a standstill. 3 May 2023 10:33 AM
DJ Sbu compares his Mofaya Energy to Prime: 'It's not special. I'm NOT jealous' DJ Sbu says that he is not jealous about all the hype around the Prime hydration drinks. 3 May 2023 9:23 AM
Ndlovu Youth Choir expands with a second choir The group has formed a second choir to meet the ever-growing demand for their performances, both locally and abroad. 2 May 2023 2:36 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Lvova-Belova says Russia saved Ukrainian children from ruined cities War crime-accused Maria Lvova-Belova claims Russia is saving children from obliterated Ukraine. 3 May 2023 1:35 PM
[LISTEN] South African recalls escape from war-torn Sudan: 'I had to get out' Ash Ramraj is safe at home after fleeing from war-torn Sudan. 2 May 2023 2:58 PM
King Charles 'invites' the masses to swear allegiance to him at his coronation "It's not beholden at all on anyone really, because nobody has ever done this before," says Adam Gilchrist. 2 May 2023 1:13 PM
View all World
All SA citizens evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan - Dirco The department said that 22 South Africans who were stuck on a cargo ship in Egypt had been granted permission to leave the vessel... 2 May 2023 4:15 PM
Zim dollar continues depreciating, now 1 000 ZWL+ to the US dollar While the Zimbabwe dollar continues its downward slide, inflation slowed to 87.6% thanks to a new 'blended' rate. 26 April 2023 7:47 PM
77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco In a tweet, the department's head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that efforts to evacuate South Africans stuck in the... 24 April 2023 7:27 AM
View all Africa
Coalitions must be regulated to bring stability to metros - political scientist The resignation of Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad is yet another change brought about by unsteady coalitions. 2 May 2023 8:50 AM
Are you ready for an AI lawyer? A bot service is available free! Local company Legal&Tax Services has introduced its very own AI lawyer, reachable via Whatsapp. Wendy Knowler puts the bot to the... 27 April 2023 6:32 PM
MONDE NDLOVU: Economic freedom post-1994 needs to become more tangible From averting a possible civil war, especially after the death of Chris Hani, to negotiating a new political settlement, one aspec... 27 April 2023 10:33 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

[WATCH] Mother and daughter's ABC duet goes viral

3 May 2023 1:17 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

The child sings the phonics song but mismatches the letters.

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that have gone viral on social media.

Do you like singing with your family?

A mother and daughter singing the ABC song has gone viral on TikTok.

Watch below as the mother joins in on the remixed version.

@prossyalexer

♬ original sound - prossy Alexer

Scroll up to listen to what else is going viral.


This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Mother and daughter's ABC duet goes viral




3 May 2023 1:17 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

More from Lifestyle

Vaping

Tobacco vs e-cigarettes: Why is one more socially acceptable than the other?

3 May 2023 5:18 PM

Is offering e-cigarettes to help someone quit smoking tobacco working in their favour or against them?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Toyota metal logo up close. Image: 123rf.com

'It is a different car now' - Ernest Page on the new Toyota Urban Cruiser

3 May 2023 2:53 PM

Ernest Page reviews the new Toyota Urban Cruiser.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Hazem Mohamad/ 123rf.com

Vapers in SA will be hit by smoking tax from next month

3 May 2023 2:23 PM

A new smoking tax is set to hit South Africa in June, and vape users will be included.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Toyota remains SA's number one selling car brand

3 May 2023 1:55 PM

The king of reliability maintained their dominant position, despite challenges from Chinese carmakers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Security guards are paid monthly to look after the abandoned Kempton Park Hospital with taxpayers money. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.

It’s National Paranormal Day: Check out the top 8 haunted places in SA

3 May 2023 12:46 PM

The paranormal world is very much ‘alive’ in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: While the symptoms of anxiety disorders can be severe, the condition is manageable with treatment. Picture: 1388843 from Pixabay

Four FREE and low-cost counselling facilities in Cape Town

3 May 2023 12:23 PM

According to the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG), nine out of 10 people living with a mental health condition, do not have access to mental healthcare services.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: KSI and Logan Paul's PRIME Hydration energy drink took the world by storm. Picture: Wikimedia Commons

Here's why YOU (and your kids) fell for the PRIME hype

3 May 2023 11:01 AM

HaveYouHeard Marketing's Brett Rogers chats about the business of hype, specifically around PRIME.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DJ Sbu compares his Mofaya energy drink to the trendy Prime hydration drink. Photo: YouTube/DJ Sbu (screenshot)

DJ Sbu compares his Mofaya Energy to Prime: 'It's not special. I'm NOT jealous'

3 May 2023 9:23 AM

DJ Sbu says that he is not jealous about all the hype around the Prime hydration drinks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Facebook Image

Kind Capetonian needs YOUR help to keep feeding roadside job seekers

3 May 2023 8:42 AM

The organiser of NPO RPJ Helping Hands chats about feeding job seekers on the sides of Cape Town roads and its finite resources.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from video of shoppers queueing for PRIME at Checkers Oceans Mall, Umhlanga from Twitter @Zama_Sox

Checkers capitalising on PRIME hype shows how effective 'price anchoring' is

2 May 2023 10:13 PM

Checkers offered what seemed to be a special R40 deal for PRIME Hydration when consumers had become used to the idea of an average selling price of around R400.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Rat plays a game of hide and squeak in a pack of Woolies frozen chicken

Local Business

Vapers in SA will be hit by smoking tax from next month

Lifestyle

Toyota remains SA's number one selling car brand

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Ex-Eskom accountant sentenced for fraud, ordered to pay back over R500,000

3 May 2023 10:23 PM

Life Esidimeni inquest: Mahlangu says she couldn't have foreseen the tragedy

3 May 2023 10:02 PM

Second Ngqeleni prison escapee re-arrested

3 May 2023 9:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA