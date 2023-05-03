Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Whales, proteas and springboks - South Africa's coins get a makeover

3 May 2023 1:00 PM
by Vusi Adonis
Tags:
coins
South Africa's new coins

National Treasury has gazetted the design specifications for the new coins, which come into circulation later this year.

South Africa’s coins are due for a makeover and will be released into circulation later in the year.

This comes after National Treasury gazetted the design specifications for the new coins which were first announced in a virtual meet meeting in August 2022, where the cabinet gave the green light regarding the dimensions, design and composition of the coins.

Key changes include the materials to be used, the animals and the icons depicted on the coins, as well as some technical changes.

The iconic wildebeest that is currently depicted on the R5 coin will be replaced by the southern right whale.

The R2 coin will see the springbok replace the kudu and the borders around will take on a more diamond-oriented shape.

The springbok will be replaced by South Africa’s official flower, the protea on the R1 coin and will sport a new pentagonal border.

The lower denominations of the coins will also be revamped and will sport new insignia in the form of various plants and animals.

Take a look at the new coins:

New South African coins. Picture: SA Mint
New South African coins. Picture: SA Mint

This article first appeared on 947 : Whales, proteas and springboks - South Africa's coins get a makeover














