Koeberg's chief nuclear officer gives insight into plant's planned maintenance
Lester Kiewit speaks with Keith Featherstone, Koeberg's Chief Nuclear Officer.
-
Featherstone says Koeberg units have to be shut down every 15 months to refuel
-
He says they are currently replacing the steam generators to extend Koeberg’s lifespan
According to Featherston, Koeberg has cycles where the unit has to be shut down every 15 months to refuel the reactors.
During this time, he says they take the opportunity, based on the regulatory requirements, to do maintenance, inspections and testing of the plant’s equipment.
He adds that this works much like the servicing of your car, where you have a 10 000km and 30 000km service plan where different interventions are done, and so on.
It is not like it is a major refurbishment. All we are doing is replacing the steam generators, and those are the last of the big components that we believe need to be replaced to allow us to safely demonstrate that the unit can operate for another 20 years.Keith Featherstone, Chief Nuclear Officer - Koeberg
Listen to the interview above for more.
More from Local
The Midday Report Express: Dr Nandipha back in court
All the news you need to know.Read More
[WATCH] Rat plays a game of hide and squeak in a pack of Woolies frozen chicken
Presidency says it's hoping to resolve Putin issues before BRICS summit in SA
Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said that the occasion was being unnecessarily overshadowed by the controversy over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Read More
Cyclones are no longer only named after women – expert
Professor Jennifer Fitchett shares everything you need to know about cyclones.Read More
Magudumana, co-accused to remain in jail as bail application postponed
Two former G4S employees, who were arrested by police on Monday, appeared alongside Thabo Bester's alleged partner, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, as well as former G4S employees Senohe Matsoara, Buti Masukela and CCTV technician, Teboho Lipholo.Read More
After shooting, Senzo Meyiwa was responsive until he got to hospital, court told
Meyiwa’s friend, Mthokozisi Thwala, was back on the witness stand on Wednesday. He was one of a few people who were present when alleged intruders entered the home of Meyiwa’s girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in October 2014.Read More
Participate in Reach For A Dream's Slipper Day (5 May), get a FREE Wimpy coffee
Reach For A Dream Foundation's CEO, Julia Sotirianakos, chats about how you can participate in 'Slipper Day' for a free coffee.Read More
Four FREE and low-cost counselling facilities in Cape Town
According to the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG), nine out of 10 people living with a mental health condition, do not have access to mental healthcare services.Read More
Energy expert Ted Blom dies at 64
On Facebook, energy expert Ted Blom was announced to have passed away last week Friday.Read More