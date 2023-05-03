Koeberg's chief nuclear officer gives insight into plant's planned maintenance





Lester Kiewit speaks with Keith Featherstone, Koeberg's Chief Nuclear Officer.

Featherstone says Koeberg units have to be shut down every 15 months to refuel

He says they are currently replacing the steam generators to extend Koeberg’s lifespan

According to Featherston, Koeberg has cycles where the unit has to be shut down every 15 months to refuel the reactors.

During this time, he says they take the opportunity, based on the regulatory requirements, to do maintenance, inspections and testing of the plant’s equipment.

He adds that this works much like the servicing of your car, where you have a 10 000km and 30 000km service plan where different interventions are done, and so on.

It is not like it is a major refurbishment. All we are doing is replacing the steam generators, and those are the last of the big components that we believe need to be replaced to allow us to safely demonstrate that the unit can operate for another 20 years. Keith Featherstone, Chief Nuclear Officer - Koeberg

FILE: Lester Kiewit speaks to Keith Featherstone, Koeberg Nuclear Power Plant Chief Nuclear Officer, for a BTS look at the workings of the aged power station. Picture: CapeTalk/twitter

