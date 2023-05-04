Mandy Wiener: Prime hype is a teachable moment

Streaming issues? Report here
lester-thumbnailjpg lester-thumbnailjpg
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Views and News with Clarence Ford
See full line-up
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ex-Wesgro CEO to head SA Tourism interim board after Spurs debacle Tim Harris outlines his plans after being appointed chairperson of the SA Tourism interim board. 3 May 2023 9:34 PM
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
The Midday Report Express: Dr Nandipha back in court All the news you need to know. 3 May 2023 4:38 PM
View all Local
‘South Africa has crossed the line into a failed state’ - Magda Wierzycka With the number of issues affecting the country, there is a growing narrative that South Africa is not a failing state, but a fail... 3 May 2023 11:35 AM
Zwane fails to appear before Parly to apologise for undeclared Gupta benefits The former mineral and energy minister was supposed to appear before the National Assembly on Tuesday to apologise for issuing a m... 3 May 2023 9:34 AM
Joburg remains without a mayor as coalition partners can't decide on candidates The City of Joburg council met to elect a new mayor on Tuesday, but it seems the metro will be without a mayor until Friday. 3 May 2023 8:58 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Often-told story gets authentic SA treatment in heartwarming ad Capfin's 'You're not a loan' campaign is this week's advertising hero on The Money Show. 3 May 2023 7:44 PM
Whales, proteas and springboks - South Africa's coins get a makeover National Treasury has gazetted the design specifications for the new coins, which come into circulation later this year. 3 May 2023 1:00 PM
Energy expert Ted Blom dies at 64 On Facebook, energy expert Ted Blom was announced to have passed away last week Friday. 3 May 2023 11:46 AM
View all Business
Tobacco vs e-cigarettes: Why is one more socially acceptable than the other? Is offering e-cigarettes to help someone quit smoking tobacco working in their favour or against them? 3 May 2023 5:18 PM
'It is a different car now' - Ernest Page on the new Toyota Urban Cruiser Ernest Page reviews the new Toyota Urban Cruiser. 3 May 2023 2:53 PM
Vapers in SA will be hit by smoking tax from next month A new smoking tax is set to hit South Africa in June, and vape users will be included. 3 May 2023 2:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Passing FIFA agents exams was surreal, a major milestone' - Basia Michaels As part of the new FIFA Football Agent Regulations, agents must now have a license to practice from 1 October. 3 May 2023 8:35 PM
Gauteng football teams should host games at home - Premier Panyaza Lesufi Loftus Versfeld Stadium has been announced as host for the Nedbank Cup final later this month. Gauteng last hosted final in 2020. 3 May 2023 8:27 PM
Still more to come for SA Wheelchair Tennis star Kgothatso Montjane Montjane is the first black South African woman to have competed at Wimbledon where she made the final in 2021. 2 May 2023 7:54 PM
View all Sport
11 000 TV and film writers go on strike in Hollywood For the first time since 2007, thousands of Hollywood writers have gone on strike, bringing major productions to a standstill. 3 May 2023 10:33 AM
DJ Sbu compares his Mofaya Energy to Prime: 'It's not special. I'm NOT jealous' DJ Sbu says that he is not jealous about all the hype around the Prime hydration drinks. 3 May 2023 9:23 AM
Ndlovu Youth Choir expands with a second choir The group has formed a second choir to meet the ever-growing demand for their performances, both locally and abroad. 2 May 2023 2:36 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Lvova-Belova says Russia saved Ukrainian children from ruined cities War crime-accused Maria Lvova-Belova claims Russia is saving children from obliterated Ukraine. 3 May 2023 1:35 PM
[LISTEN] South African recalls escape from war-torn Sudan: 'I had to get out' Ash Ramraj is safe at home after fleeing from war-torn Sudan. 2 May 2023 2:58 PM
King Charles 'invites' the masses to swear allegiance to him at his coronation "It's not beholden at all on anyone really, because nobody has ever done this before," says Adam Gilchrist. 2 May 2023 1:13 PM
View all World
All SA citizens evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan - Dirco The department said that 22 South Africans who were stuck on a cargo ship in Egypt had been granted permission to leave the vessel... 2 May 2023 4:15 PM
Zim dollar continues depreciating, now 1 000 ZWL+ to the US dollar While the Zimbabwe dollar continues its downward slide, inflation slowed to 87.6% thanks to a new 'blended' rate. 26 April 2023 7:47 PM
77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco In a tweet, the department's head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that efforts to evacuate South Africans stuck in the... 24 April 2023 7:27 AM
View all Africa
Coalitions must be regulated to bring stability to metros - political scientist The resignation of Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad is yet another change brought about by unsteady coalitions. 2 May 2023 8:50 AM
Are you ready for an AI lawyer? A bot service is available free! Local company Legal&Tax Services has introduced its very own AI lawyer, reachable via Whatsapp. Wendy Knowler puts the bot to the... 27 April 2023 6:32 PM
MONDE NDLOVU: Economic freedom post-1994 needs to become more tangible From averting a possible civil war, especially after the death of Chris Hani, to negotiating a new political settlement, one aspec... 27 April 2023 10:33 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Opinion

Mandy Wiener: Prime hype is a teachable moment

4 May 2023 6:07 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Mandy Wiener
Consumerism

Two months ago, I was looking for a dealer, writes Mandy Wiener.

I know a thing or two about the black market from years of reporting on the criminal underworld. If there was demand, there had to be supply.

I asked a couple of contacts I suspected may have an in. There’s a shipment coming in from London, one person told me. They weren’t sure how long it was going to take and if it would arrive in time.

You see, it was my son’s birthday, and he was desperate. He really wanted a bottle of Prime and I really wanted to make him happy and be a cool mom. The drink had been hyped up on YouTube by celebrity influencers Logan Paul and Olajide “KSI” Olatunji and it was all everyone was talking about.

The shipment didn’t arrive in time but somebody else tipped me off about where I could buy some contraband. I went to the store and asked for a bottle of the magic gold. The Elixir. The coveted drink I had not stopped hearing about.

I was about to swipe my card when sanity (which came in the form of my very wise and firm husband) prevailed. I didn’t go through with the purchase. At that time, demand was outstripping supply. Bottles were going for anything from R350/R400 up to R700/800.

For the past few weeks, I continued to hear about Prime relentlessly. How it contained 10% coconut water and added vitamins and whatnot.

Checkers cleverly spotted a gap in the market and recognized the overwhelming demand, and announced it was retailing Prime for R40 a bottle.

It was a countdown to 1 May and on Monday he got his Prime.

Before you tell me how dangerous the drink is and how it is a gateway drug to crack cocaine, you can step down. We are talking about Prime Hydrate, not the energy drink. He is also not shooting it up intravenously or glugging gallons of the stuff daily. Water is still the drink of choice.

Also, you may think I’m a bad parent for buckling but we all had that Prime that we begged our parents for as kids, whether it was Pokémon cards or Heelys or a Coca-Cola Yo-Yo. His good values are not compromised for life, OK.

My intention is not to be sanctimonious. We are all just trying to do our best.

With the hype surrounding Prime, this is also a teachable moment for our kids and for us as adults.

There are excellent lessons here in marketing and in how capitalism works. The marketing around Prime has been spectacular. The YouTubers and the creators whipped up hype and sensation. There was enormous demand, and it was in that inaccessibility that the marketing strategy excelled.

Checkers was sharp enough and quick enough to capitalise. This was an opportunity to explain supply and demand and identify a gap.

It was also an opportunity to teach him how influencers convince us to buy things we think we want but don’t really need or even like.

Prime is basically sugar water and doesn’t taste out of this world. The Blue Raspberry is the best by far. We agree that the Tropical one tastes “horrible”, and the Lime is “ok”. I am no connoisseur of energy drinks, but they could all do with a bit of diluting.

It was also a teachable moment in the value of money and the depreciation of goods. Two months ago, he could buy one bottle of Prime with R400 but this week he could buy ten bottles with the same amount of money. I also explained that now that everyone has it and the exclusivity has dissipated, he won’t want it as much anymore and everyone will move on to the next sensation. The trick is to find out what the next thing is before everyone else does so you can make money off it!

Social media educators Klikd had great advice on their platforms for parents around the launch of Prime in SA. It is important for teens and tweens to remember that they are really the petrol in someone else’s tank.

“We feel it is imperative for our children to understand that very often IT IS THEIR ENGAGEMENT on various influencer’s social media platforms that is driving not just other people’s success, but with it, powerful messages,” explained Sarah Hoffman and Pam Tudin from Klikd.

They explained that there is also an opportunity for a conversation with children about why they are so desperate to get their hands on a bottle. We can do that by asking questions about why they like these particular influencers, do they agree with their values, what they think they are getting in return for their support and why they are willing to give them their money.

We are not winning parent of the year awards out here. But we can use the opportunities that life presents us to try and teach our kids lessons about the world. It doesn’t help to judge and blame and be abusive.

For the record, my son is still obsessed with Prime and is talking about it relentlessly. Maybe one day in the future he will remember the lessons he learnt about marketing and commerce and see some value in it all while taking a long, cold sip of refreshing, hydrating water.




4 May 2023 6:07 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Mandy Wiener
Consumerism

More from Opinion

Screengrab from Capfin SA "You're not a loan" campaign on YouTube

[WATCH] Often-told story gets authentic SA treatment in heartwarming ad

3 May 2023 7:44 PM

Capfin's 'You're not a loan' campaign is this week's advertising hero on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Newly elected Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad and City Power took the roads of Roodepoort on Wednesday 1 February 2023 leading an electricity cut-off operation aiming to cut off the electricity supply to some residents and businesses who have not been paying their electricity bills. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.

Coalitions must be regulated to bring stability to metros - political scientist

2 May 2023 8:50 AM

The resignation of Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad is yet another change brought about by unsteady coalitions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ limbi007/123rf.com

Are you ready for an AI lawyer? A bot service is available free!

27 April 2023 6:32 PM

Local company Legal&Tax Services has introduced its very own AI lawyer, reachable via Whatsapp. Wendy Knowler puts the bot to the test.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Begging is a strategy often used by homeless people, but also by those who simply cannot afford to feed themselves or their families. Picture: Fati Moalusi/AFP

MONDE NDLOVU: Economic freedom post-1994 needs to become more tangible

27 April 2023 10:33 AM

From averting a possible civil war, especially after the death of Chris Hani, to negotiating a new political settlement, one aspect SA did not include in its birth of democracy was deep economic discussions, writes Monde Ndlovu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Capital Legacy's 'Where there's no will' campaign on YouTube

[WATCH] Dramatic family fight ad shows exactly why you need to draw up a will

26 April 2023 7:58 PM

There's no mistaking the message of Capital Legacy's 'Where there's no will' campaign.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Ajay and Atul Gupta. Picture: Eyewitness News

State vs Guptas: 'NPA came ill-prepared and absolutely bungled the case'

26 April 2023 8:49 AM

What should've been a cornerstone case for the NPA has fallen flat, says Hennie Van Vuuren, Director of Open Secrets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© marcbruxelle/123rf.com

MANDY WIENER: Joburgers, politicians are gaslighting us

26 April 2023 6:38 AM

The City of Joburg is without a mayor yet again and will be rudderless for at least the next week after Thapelo Amad resigned, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ mitay20/123rf.com

What makes each of us behave the way we do around money?

25 April 2023 9:28 PM

Ian Mann reviews "The Psychology of Money: Timeless lessons on wealth, greed, and happiness" by award-winning author Morgan Housel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A ballot paper for the 2019 general elections. Picture: Eyewitness News

The mushrooming of political parties ahead of 2024 general elections

21 April 2023 7:37 AM

With roughly a year to go before the general elections, new political parties are being launched in the lead-up to the polls.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ antonioguillem/123rf.com

Is this really my bank or a scammer? 'Banks need to communicate changes better'

20 April 2023 7:12 PM

Some banks have been making clients nervous by implementing changes that haven't been fully communicated when they know we're right to be distrustful.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Mandy Wiener: Prime hype is a teachable moment

Opinion

Ramaphosa does not feel snubbed by G7 summit, says Presidency

Local Politics

[WATCH] Rat plays a game of hide and squeak in a pack of Woolies frozen chicken

Local Business

EWN Highlights

Lotto results: Wednesday, 3 May 2023

4 May 2023 10:51 AM

Ramaphosa does not feel snubbed by G7 summit, says Presidency

4 May 2023 10:38 AM

Putco to suspend service from Thursday over fuel shortages, non-payment by govt

4 May 2023 12:02 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA