Mandy Wiener: Prime hype is a teachable moment





I know a thing or two about the black market from years of reporting on the criminal underworld. If there was demand, there had to be supply.

I asked a couple of contacts I suspected may have an in. There’s a shipment coming in from London, one person told me. They weren’t sure how long it was going to take and if it would arrive in time.

You see, it was my son’s birthday, and he was desperate. He really wanted a bottle of Prime and I really wanted to make him happy and be a cool mom. The drink had been hyped up on YouTube by celebrity influencers Logan Paul and Olajide “KSI” Olatunji and it was all everyone was talking about.

The shipment didn’t arrive in time but somebody else tipped me off about where I could buy some contraband. I went to the store and asked for a bottle of the magic gold. The Elixir. The coveted drink I had not stopped hearing about.

I was about to swipe my card when sanity (which came in the form of my very wise and firm husband) prevailed. I didn’t go through with the purchase. At that time, demand was outstripping supply. Bottles were going for anything from R350/R400 up to R700/800.

For the past few weeks, I continued to hear about Prime relentlessly. How it contained 10% coconut water and added vitamins and whatnot.

Checkers cleverly spotted a gap in the market and recognized the overwhelming demand, and announced it was retailing Prime for R40 a bottle.

It was a countdown to 1 May and on Monday he got his Prime.

Before you tell me how dangerous the drink is and how it is a gateway drug to crack cocaine, you can step down. We are talking about Prime Hydrate, not the energy drink. He is also not shooting it up intravenously or glugging gallons of the stuff daily. Water is still the drink of choice.

Also, you may think I’m a bad parent for buckling but we all had that Prime that we begged our parents for as kids, whether it was Pokémon cards or Heelys or a Coca-Cola Yo-Yo. His good values are not compromised for life, OK.

My intention is not to be sanctimonious. We are all just trying to do our best.

With the hype surrounding Prime, this is also a teachable moment for our kids and for us as adults.

There are excellent lessons here in marketing and in how capitalism works. The marketing around Prime has been spectacular. The YouTubers and the creators whipped up hype and sensation. There was enormous demand, and it was in that inaccessibility that the marketing strategy excelled.

Checkers was sharp enough and quick enough to capitalise. This was an opportunity to explain supply and demand and identify a gap.

It was also an opportunity to teach him how influencers convince us to buy things we think we want but don’t really need or even like.

Prime is basically sugar water and doesn’t taste out of this world. The Blue Raspberry is the best by far. We agree that the Tropical one tastes “horrible”, and the Lime is “ok”. I am no connoisseur of energy drinks, but they could all do with a bit of diluting.

It was also a teachable moment in the value of money and the depreciation of goods. Two months ago, he could buy one bottle of Prime with R400 but this week he could buy ten bottles with the same amount of money. I also explained that now that everyone has it and the exclusivity has dissipated, he won’t want it as much anymore and everyone will move on to the next sensation. The trick is to find out what the next thing is before everyone else does so you can make money off it!

Social media educators Klikd had great advice on their platforms for parents around the launch of Prime in SA. It is important for teens and tweens to remember that they are really the petrol in someone else’s tank.

“We feel it is imperative for our children to understand that very often IT IS THEIR ENGAGEMENT on various influencer’s social media platforms that is driving not just other people’s success, but with it, powerful messages,” explained Sarah Hoffman and Pam Tudin from Klikd.

They explained that there is also an opportunity for a conversation with children about why they are so desperate to get their hands on a bottle. We can do that by asking questions about why they like these particular influencers, do they agree with their values, what they think they are getting in return for their support and why they are willing to give them their money.

We are not winning parent of the year awards out here. But we can use the opportunities that life presents us to try and teach our kids lessons about the world. It doesn’t help to judge and blame and be abusive.

For the record, my son is still obsessed with Prime and is talking about it relentlessly. Maybe one day in the future he will remember the lessons he learnt about marketing and commerce and see some value in it all while taking a long, cold sip of refreshing, hydrating water.