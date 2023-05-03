Toyota remains SA's number one selling car brand
Toyota continues to be the dominant car brand in South Africa, ranking up some outstanding sales figures for April 2023. Despite all the long weekends resulting in only 17 days of trading during the month, Toyota sold 9423 new vehicles.
Those figures mean that an astounding 25% of all cars sold in South Africa came from the Japanese automaker, making them the clear market leader.
The King of Bakkies, the Toyota Hilux, was the top performer selling 2186 units. A recent member to the Toyota family, the Corolla Cross, took second place with 1281 units sold, making it Toyota's best-selling passenger car.
Other impressive performers include the Fortuner (695 units), the Starlet (1098 units) and, surprisingly, the Rumion (345 units).
Toyota's performance goes a long way in showing that, despite a general economic downturn, South Africans still have a healthy appetite for new cars. Moreover, it's also a sign that despite the increased and targeted assault from Chinese automakers like Haval and Chery, South African car buyers as a whole remain conservative in their tastes.
According to the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (NAAMSA), there were a total of 37107 new vehicle sales in April 2023
