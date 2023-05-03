Madeleine McCann’s parents issue satement marking 16 years since tragedy
On 3 May 2007, Madeleine Beth McCann (3) disappeared from her bed in a holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal.
Today, 3 May 2023 marks 16 years since Madeleine's disappearance.
Since her disappearance, its been a roller coaster of hope and disappointment for Madeleine's parents, Kate and Gerry McCann with claims and being put through DNA tests from people who believed they were Madeleine and others who believed they'd seen her in some parts of the world - all cases and possibilities leading cold.
In remembrance of this tragic day for McCann's parents, they released a statement on their website, FindMadeleine.com and social media pages saying that the police investigation continues.
The statement on Instagram is posted with an image of a poem called, 'The Contradiction' by Clare Pollard, which is an attempt for Gerry and Kate McCann to express their emotions about their daughter's disappearance.
The post also reveals that McCann's parents are hopeful and 'await a breakthrough' from police investigations.
And of course, they express that Madeleine is 'still very much missed.'
The entirety of the post is below.
The McCann's also expressed their thanks to the public for their 'support' which 'helps' them get through feelings we can only imagine.
Here's to hoping that those ongoing investigations lead somewhere.
This article first appeared on KFM : Madeleine McCann’s parents issue satement marking 16 years since tragedy
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/Crwok6gLHau/
