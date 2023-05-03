Vapers in SA will be hit by smoking tax from next month
Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories.
-
Vape products will be included in the tax net says SARS
-
Some are concerned that it will drive people to the illegal trade
From 1 June, vape users will be hit with a sort of sin tax on their products.
SARS says that nicotine and nicotine-substitute solutions in vape products will be included in the tax net with a flat excise duty rate of R2.90/ml from next month.
Friedman says some in the industry have expressed concern that this tax will damage the e-cigarette industry, and drive people to the illegal trade.
It is a catch 22 in this situation, you have to regulate the e-cigarette industry.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
A recent study from the University of Cape Town found that roughly a quarter of matric students used vaping products, and many of these respondents used them within an hour of waking up.
Listen to the interview for more. (Skip to 06:34)
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/e_cigarette.html?sti=mye3b8w1l1cnrx0noz|&mediapopup=87806840
More from Lifestyle
Tobacco vs e-cigarettes: Why is one more socially acceptable than the other?
Is offering e-cigarettes to help someone quit smoking tobacco working in their favour or against them?Read More
'It is a different car now' - Ernest Page on the new Toyota Urban Cruiser
Ernest Page reviews the new Toyota Urban Cruiser.Read More
Toyota remains SA's number one selling car brand
The king of reliability maintained their dominant position, despite challenges from Chinese carmakers.Read More
[WATCH] Mother and daughter's ABC duet goes viral
The child sings the phonics song but mismatches the letters.Read More
It’s National Paranormal Day: Check out the top 8 haunted places in SA
The paranormal world is very much ‘alive’ in South Africa.Read More
Four FREE and low-cost counselling facilities in Cape Town
According to the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG), nine out of 10 people living with a mental health condition, do not have access to mental healthcare services.Read More
Here's why YOU (and your kids) fell for the PRIME hype
HaveYouHeard Marketing's Brett Rogers chats about the business of hype, specifically around PRIME.Read More
DJ Sbu compares his Mofaya Energy to Prime: 'It's not special. I'm NOT jealous'
DJ Sbu says that he is not jealous about all the hype around the Prime hydration drinks.Read More
Kind Capetonian needs YOUR help to keep feeding roadside job seekers
The organiser of NPO RPJ Helping Hands chats about feeding job seekers on the sides of Cape Town roads and its finite resources.Read More