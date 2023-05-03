[WATCH] Often-told story gets authentic SA treatment in heartwarming ad
McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" with Bruce Whitfield.
- "You are not a loan" is the tagline of a Capfin ad that turns out to be a real tearjerker
- While the storyline is not new, this campaign focuses on an under-represented demographic says McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane
Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.
This week, Capfin's "You're not a loan" campaign is the hero pick for Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg.
It follows the life of a domestic worker who leaves her own child to earn money looking after someone else's child, a choice many South Africans know too well.
The loving mom manages to put her son through school, with the help of a Capfin loan of course.
The ending comes full-circle with the character finally coming to rest in her son's own middleclass home, cradling his baby.
The narrative may be an often-used one, but this ad stands out because the tale gets an authentic South African treatment Damane says.
We've definitely seen the ad of get a loan, pay for education... Typically we end where the child is successful, she's throwing her things up in the air...Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - McCann Joburg
...but this ad shows us an often under-represented demographic unless they are dancing with cleaning materials; I'm glad we've moved past that... Domestic workers make up a whopping 6% of our labour force...Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - McCann Joburg
The sacrifices made by parents do pay generational dividends in South Africa she notes, but on average it takes nine generations for a family to move from poverty to the middleclass.
When it comes to domestic workers there is sometimes a leap, thanks to help from the employer family when it comes to a child's education or a loan for example.
The ad is underscored by the Zulu lullaby Thula Baba, which Damane feels adds an extra poignancy to the story.
Watch the heartwarming campaign below:
Scroll up to listen to Damane's advertising critiques (Capfin discussion at 7:51)
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_jEvYe9APk0
