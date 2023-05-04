The reality of "immediate payments": seldom free and often not immediate
Bruce Whitfield discusses the reality of "immediate payments" with consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.
- When they need to pay a service provider on the spot, consumers often opt for the "immediate payment" option on their digital bank account
- Wendy Knowler checks out the fees involved and why there is often a delay
Online banking allows you to push through a payment with the "immediate" option, but it can be pricey and is also often not immediate.
The banking industry refers to this as RTC - Real Time Clearing.
The payment system was pioneered by Absa, FNB and Capitec in 2006. Before that, immediate payments were only possible between accounts of the same bank.
RTCs are called "immediate", but according to the Payment Association of SA (PASA) definition they should be delivered electronically to the account of a beneficiary within 60 seconds.
However, while your bank might send this payment within 60 seconds the receiving bank may well delay it, mostly for fraud prevention reasons.
This is the case especially when the beneficiary is a new one says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.
It's a tricky thing - you're paying for immediate and you're not getting immediate, but maybe if you were there would be fraud and that wouldn't be great either.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
She found out the rates charged by different banks and also asked why the service is not part of their banking "bundles" where you pay a set fee.
Knowler herself pays R200 a month for a bundle with her bank.
I worked out that, in April alone, I spent another R120 on immediate payment fees! It's a lot!Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
She found out that some banks do bundle immediate payment fees, to some extent.
Knowler's Findings:
Discovery Bank: “30 free RTCs for Suite (high net worth) clients every month – and thereafter we charge R5 + 0,5% for amounts over R1,000, capped at R25." “On our entry level transaction accounts, we charge clients R5 + 0,5% for amounts over R1,000 capped at R25.”
FNB also gives free RTCs to its WEALTH bundle clients clients. Those on the Easy Zero package pay R8 for RTCs and those on the packages from Easy Smart to Private pay R45.
Capitec and Tyme banks charge their clients R7,50 and R7 per RTC respectively.
As for the others:
Nedbank: R10 for instant payments up to R3000 and R49 for payments above R3000.
Standard: R10 for payments up to R2000 and R50 for payments above R2000.
Absa: R10 for payments up to R1000 and R49 for payments above R1000
Knowler also investigated the fees when clients use the PayShap system recently introduced by some banks. It promises free to cheap payments in less than 10 seconds.
The PayShap Option:
Standard: a flat fee of R7.50.
FNB: PayShap (to pay another bank’s customer) free for transactions under R100; thereafter, R6 for Easy Zero to Private Clients and free in the Wealth bundle.
Nedbank: PayShap instant payments were free for Nedbank Retail clients until 1 May. Now R1 for a payment to a ShapID and R7.50 for a payment to an account number.
Is it time to examine and perhaps re-think how you’re making your immediate payments?
For more detail, listen to the interview at the top of the article
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/fizkes/fizkes1912/fizkes191200080/134572699-angry-frustrated-annoyed-young-adult-man-consumer-feel-rage-looking-at-computer-notebook-screen-furi.jpg
More from Business
PnP spends R500m on diesel, warns power crisis could lead to food shortages
Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Pieter Boone about Pick n Pay's full-year results and a looming food security crisis if loadshedding continues unabated.Read More
SA's new-look currency will start co-circulating with old currency from TODAY
Kuben Naidoo, Deputy Governor for the South African Reserve Bank explains the reasons for the updates.Read More
Black Business Council on Oberholzer remaining with Eskom: 'He did not perform'
Eskom’s Jan Oberholzer was expected to retire but has instead extended his contract with the utility.Read More
New CapeTalk segment shines a spotlight on the SA's entertainment industry
The new ‘Business of Entertainment’ segment will take a look into our entertainment industry with insights from creatives.Read More
3 side hustles that you can start TODAY (from the comfort of your own home)
Money is too tight to mention. Get hustling!Read More
Ex-Wesgro CEO to head SA Tourism interim board after Spurs debacle
Tim Harris outlines his plans after being appointed chairperson of the SA Tourism interim board.Read More
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit
The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applications before the August summit.Read More
[WATCH] Often-told story gets authentic SA treatment in heartwarming ad
Capfin's 'You're not a loan' campaign is this week's advertising hero on The Money Show.Read More
New-look currency features Big Five family scenes, enhanced colour and security
The new coin and note series have been four years in the making.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Trevor Noah next gig is... behind the screen?
Since leaving The Daily Show, Trevor Noah is on to his next big thing... and it doesn't involve his stand-up comedy.Read More
Plan for your child’s school year costs one step at a time
With the cost of living continuously increasing, so are school fees.Read More
[WATCH] No internet? No worries! You can play this game offline on your browser
How old were you when you realised you could play a game on Google or any browser?Read More
[WATCH] Man rescues baby after wind pushes pram into traffic
This man saved the baby's life and the mom from a lifetime of regret.Read More
Jamie Foxx breaks his silence after hospitalisation: ‘feeling blessed’
Jamie Foxx was rushed to hospital for a medical complication in April.Read More
MasterChef Jock Zonfrillo died of 'natural causes' but might've battled cancer
Reports revealed that the chef's was found dead at a Melbourne hotel on 1 May, here's more on Zonfrillo's cause of death.Read More
Ranger exposes 'idiots' at Kruger Park climbing out of car to snap pic of lion
Volunteer describes harrowing journey to return Scotty dogs from Sudan to SA
Amanda-Leigh Robinson on the harrowing journey for the two Scottys and dad Adam now safely in Cairo awaiting transport to SA.Read More
[LISTEN] Are you using the right wood for your fireplace?
Wayne Weber, owner of Houtekop, chats about choosing the right wood to light up your fireplace for winter during loadshedding.Read More
More from Opinion
MANDY WIENER: PRIME hype is a teachable moment
Two months ago, I was looking for a dealer, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
[WATCH] Often-told story gets authentic SA treatment in heartwarming ad
Capfin's 'You're not a loan' campaign is this week's advertising hero on The Money Show.Read More
Coalitions must be regulated to bring stability to metros - political scientist
The resignation of Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad is yet another change brought about by unsteady coalitions.Read More
Are you ready for an AI lawyer? A bot service is available free!
Local company Legal&Tax Services has introduced its very own AI lawyer, reachable via Whatsapp. Wendy Knowler puts the bot to the test.Read More
MONDE NDLOVU: Economic freedom post-1994 needs to become more tangible
From averting a possible civil war, especially after the death of Chris Hani, to negotiating a new political settlement, one aspect SA did not include in its birth of democracy was deep economic discussions, writes Monde Ndlovu.Read More
[WATCH] Dramatic family fight ad shows exactly why you need to draw up a will
There's no mistaking the message of Capital Legacy's 'Where there's no will' campaign.Read More
State vs Guptas: 'NPA came ill-prepared and absolutely bungled the case'
What should've been a cornerstone case for the NPA has fallen flat, says Hennie Van Vuuren, Director of Open Secrets.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Joburgers, politicians are gaslighting us
The City of Joburg is without a mayor yet again and will be rudderless for at least the next week after Thapelo Amad resigned, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
What makes each of us behave the way we do around money?
Ian Mann reviews "The Psychology of Money: Timeless lessons on wealth, greed, and happiness" by award-winning author Morgan Housel.Read More