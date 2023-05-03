Ex-Wesgro CEO to head SA Tourism interim board after Spurs debacle





Bruce Whitfield interviews former Wesgro CEO Tim Harris who is taking over the reigns at SA Tourism, for now.

Wesgro is the official tourism, trade and investment promotion agency for the Western Cape.

The Department of Tourism confirmed on Wednesday that Harris has been appointed as the new chairperson of the SA Tourism interim board.

Bruce Whitfield asks Harris whether it took much persuasion to take up the post - the former board was dissolved in the wake of the Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship debacle.

Stepping up to the chairperson role on the SA Tourism interim board is "a real honour", he replies.

I used to run Wesgro... so I had a sense about what it's like to market this part of South Africa around the world and obviously in doing that job got a taste of what an amazing product we have and how, if you build the right partnerships particularly between government and business, you can make an impact on the world stage. Tim Harris, Interim board chair - SA Tourism

Harris is joined on the interim board by Zwelibanzi Mntambo, a former SAT board chair himself, and former colleague Zweli Mntambo who was CFO at Wesgro.

The logic as he sees it says Harris, is for the trio to "steer the ship" through the coming months while a new SAT board is appointed.

On Day One, they asked the body's management to present to them on Friday.

We've asked for key elements of the documents and performance reporting up to date... There are a whole lot of issues with many of the senior management positions being acting positions and we're going to see where we can bring some stability to the management side of things. Tim Harris, Interim board chair - SA Tourism

It's also the Africa's Travel Indaba next week in Durban so we'll be there as well... just getting a sense of how the operation is working, and where we can help to bring some stability so that SAT can do the job of marketing the country that they're very generously funded to do. Tim Harris, Interim board chair - SA Tourism

I think the thing we don't do well enough as a country is collaborate between the public and private sectors... Certainly my experience working with Minister Patricia de Lille and with Wesgro shows that when you get that done, you can really do great things. Tim Harris, Interim board chair - SA Tourism

To hear more from Harris scroll up to listen to the audio