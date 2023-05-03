Ex-Wesgro CEO to head SA Tourism interim board after Spurs debacle
Bruce Whitfield interviews former Wesgro CEO Tim Harris who is taking over the reigns at SA Tourism, for now.
- Former Wesgro CEO Tim Harris is taking the helm temporarily at SA Tourism as chair of the interim board
- The former board was dissolved in the wake of the Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship debacle
Former Wesgro CEO Tim Harris is taking over the reins at SA Tourism (SAT), for now.
Wesgro is the official tourism, trade and investment promotion agency for the Western Cape.
The Department of Tourism confirmed on Wednesday that Harris has been appointed as the new chairperson of the SA Tourism interim board.
RELATED: No legally binding agreement with Tottenham Hotspur, says SA Tourism board
Bruce Whitfield asks Harris whether it took much persuasion to take up the post - the former board was dissolved in the wake of the Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship debacle.
Stepping up to the chairperson role on the SA Tourism interim board is "a real honour", he replies.
I used to run Wesgro... so I had a sense about what it's like to market this part of South Africa around the world and obviously in doing that job got a taste of what an amazing product we have and how, if you build the right partnerships particularly between government and business, you can make an impact on the world stage.Tim Harris, Interim board chair - SA Tourism
Harris is joined on the interim board by Zwelibanzi Mntambo, a former SAT board chair himself, and former colleague Zweli Mntambo who was CFO at Wesgro.
The logic as he sees it says Harris, is for the trio to "steer the ship" through the coming months while a new SAT board is appointed.
On Day One, they asked the body's management to present to them on Friday.
We've asked for key elements of the documents and performance reporting up to date... There are a whole lot of issues with many of the senior management positions being acting positions and we're going to see where we can bring some stability to the management side of things.Tim Harris, Interim board chair - SA Tourism
It's also the Africa's Travel Indaba next week in Durban so we'll be there as well... just getting a sense of how the operation is working, and where we can help to bring some stability so that SAT can do the job of marketing the country that they're very generously funded to do.Tim Harris, Interim board chair - SA Tourism
I think the thing we don't do well enough as a country is collaborate between the public and private sectors... Certainly my experience working with Minister Patricia de Lille and with Wesgro shows that when you get that done, you can really do great things.Tim Harris, Interim board chair - SA Tourism
To hear more from Harris scroll up to listen to the audio
Source : @Wesgro/Twitter
More from Business
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit
The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applications before the August summit.Read More
[WATCH] Often-told story gets authentic SA treatment in heartwarming ad
Capfin's 'You're not a loan' campaign is this week's advertising hero on The Money Show.Read More
New-look currency features Big Five family scenes, enhanced colour and security
The new coin and note series have been four years in the making.Read More
[WATCH] Rat plays a game of hide and squeak in a pack of Woolies frozen chicken
Whales, proteas and springboks - South Africa's coins get a makeover
National Treasury has gazetted the design specifications for the new coins, which come into circulation later this year.Read More
Energy expert Ted Blom dies at 64
On Facebook, energy expert Ted Blom was announced to have passed away last week Friday.Read More
Here's why YOU (and your kids) fell for the PRIME hype
HaveYouHeard Marketing's Brett Rogers chats about the business of hype, specifically around PRIME.Read More
Farmers prepare themselves for the worst after El Niño warning
Farmers are being encouraged to change their production practices to be as sustainable as possible before El Niño hits.Read More
Checkers capitalising on PRIME hype shows how effective 'price anchoring' is
Checkers offered what seemed to be a special R40 deal for PRIME Hydration when consumers had become used to the idea of an average selling price of around R400.Read More
More from Local
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit
The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applications before the August summit.Read More
New-look currency features Big Five family scenes, enhanced colour and security
The new coin and note series have been four years in the making.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Dr Nandipha back in court
All the news you need to know.Read More
[WATCH] Rat plays a game of hide and squeak in a pack of Woolies frozen chicken
Presidency says it's hoping to resolve Putin issues before BRICS summit in SA
Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said that the occasion was being unnecessarily overshadowed by the controversy over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Read More
Cyclones are no longer only named after women – expert
Professor Jennifer Fitchett shares everything you need to know about cyclones.Read More
Magudumana, co-accused to remain in jail as bail application postponed
Two former G4S employees, who were arrested by police on Monday, appeared alongside Thabo Bester's alleged partner, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, as well as former G4S employees Senohe Matsoara, Buti Masukela and CCTV technician, Teboho Lipholo.Read More
After shooting, Senzo Meyiwa was responsive until he got to hospital, court told
Meyiwa’s friend, Mthokozisi Thwala, was back on the witness stand on Wednesday. He was one of a few people who were present when alleged intruders entered the home of Meyiwa’s girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in October 2014.Read More
Koeberg's chief nuclear officer gives insight into plant's planned maintenance
Koeberg power plant unit one is currently undergoing planned maintenance and refurbishment.Read More
More from Politics
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit
The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applications before the August summit.Read More
‘South Africa has crossed the line into a failed state’ - Magda Wierzycka
With the number of issues affecting the country, there is a growing narrative that South Africa is not a failing state, but a failed one.Read More
Zwane fails to appear before Parly to apologise for undeclared Gupta benefits
The former mineral and energy minister was supposed to appear before the National Assembly on Tuesday to apologise for issuing a media statement that contradicted Cabinet.Read More
Joburg remains without a mayor as coalition partners can't decide on candidates
The City of Joburg council met to elect a new mayor on Tuesday, but it seems the metro will be without a mayor until Friday.Read More
Joburg mayor: PA bone of contention between DA and ActionSA, says Phalatse
The City of Joburg may have a new mayor on Friday after proceedings were postponed on Tuesday night due to parties not being able to decide on a candidate.Read More
[LISTEN] South African recalls escape from war-torn Sudan: 'I had to get out'
Ash Ramraj is safe at home after fleeing from war-torn Sudan.Read More
Coalitions must be regulated to bring stability to metros - political scientist
The resignation of Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad is yet another change brought about by unsteady coalitions.Read More
City of Joburg to elect a new mayor amid coalition squabbles
Two central coalitions in the Johannesburg council, led by the DA and the ANC, are in disarray ahead of the vote.Read More
'We won't flip flop like the President, we WILL arrest Putin', warns Alan Winde
Premier Alan Winde warns that should Putin enter the province, the Western Cape government will follow through with his arrest.Read More