New-look currency features Big Five family scenes, enhanced colour and security
Bruce Whitfield interviews Fundi Tshazibana, Deputy Governor of the South African Reserve Bank.
- The South African Reserve Bank has revealed an upgrade to banknotes and coins
- The changes include enhanced security features and colour
- New plants and animals have also been introduced, along with Big Five family scenes on banknotes
The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) has introduced upgraded banknotes and coins into the local market.
Available from 4 May, the denominations will be introduced incrementally.
The new-look series feature enhanced security features and some new designs.
However, the broad themes for the banknotes remain the same while the theme for the coin is deep ecology.
Nelson Mandela of course still appears on the front of the banknotes, but in enhanced colour.
The Big Five theme is maintained, but the animals now appear as a family on the back of each banknote.
The watermark on each note also features an animal.
The new coin series also boast what appears to be a mama southern right whale and her calf, accompanied by a school of galjoen.
Bruce Whitfield talks to Sarb Deputy Governor Fundi Tshazibana, about the work involved in the project.
She says the new note series and coin series have been four years in the making.
For the coins in particular, it's been an endeavour that's included bringing in new designers to pick what the themes are going to be while sticking to the main core theme of our enviro-diversity, then getting the artists to do the work.Fundi Tshazibana, Deputy Governor - South African Reserve Bank
On the banknotes, it's been about the security features, getting those authenticated, multiple testing, ensuring that you have the right materials in place, and bear in mind we have to do this alongside the usual production cycle of banknotes as well to make sure we have enough in stock.Fundi Tshazibana, Deputy Governor - South African Reserve Bank
While forgery is not a large problem in South Africa Tshazibana says, the Sarb is always looking to update the currency's security features.
She also highlights that the latest technology is also used in the materials for our banknotes.
We certainly don't have as much of a forgery challenge in South Africa as do other African countries but, as the central bank, you can't say you're fully safe because criminality is always growing. You can't wait for a problem to be widespread to do something about counterfeiting.Fundi Tshazibana, Deputy Governor - South African Reserve Bank
There is a cost to printing currency so you've got to weigh up the cost... We are satisfied that with the current materials we're using we are keeping up with the technological advances.Fundi Tshazibana, Deputy Governor - South African Reserve Bank
