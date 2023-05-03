'It is a different car now' - Ernest Page on the new Toyota Urban Cruiser
Pippa Hudson speaks with Ernest Page, motoring journalist.
-
Page says the new Urban Cruiser looks more modern than the old model
-
The price starts at R329 000
According to Page, the most significant change to the new Urban Cruiser is that it is much bigger.
He says that there is a lot more interior space, it feels higher off the ground, and the design looks more new.
It is a different car now, they basically called it the same thing but effectively it is a new car.Ernest Page, Motoring Journalist
He says that when you see this side by side with the old model, it looks more modern and more imposing.
I think this one has got slightly more street cred than the other one.Ernest Page, Motoring Journalist
It’s Urban Cruiser Launch Day 1 in CapeTown and we’re excited to explore the beautiful sights of the city in the all-new bigger, bolder, Urban Cruiser! #GoFindYourFun pic.twitter.com/85sJ26PcBe' @ToyotaSA (@ToyotaSA) April 25, 2023
Page says that this car is more expensive than the old model but that the price starts at a reasonable R329 000.
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/license.php#standard
