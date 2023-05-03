[WATCH] Rat plays a game of hide and squeak in a pack of Woolies frozen chicken
Pippa Hudson interviews Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist (skip to 18:54).
A viral video has been making its rounds on social media, after a TikTok user posted a clip of a rat scurrying inside a pack of Woolworths free-range frozen chicken, accompanied by the soundtrack of the animation 'Ratatouille'.
The incident occurred at the Woolworths Gardens Centre store in Cape Town’s city bowl.
@tebo.s Guyssssss🤮🤮🤮 mara why ??🤮🤮🤮#woolworthssa #fypシ #fyp #capetown ♬ Le Festin (From "Ratatouille") - Movie Sounds Unlimited
After reaching out to Woolworths, Knowler had been informed that the incident did in fact happen.
Knowler adds that after they reviewed the CCTV footage, it showed the TikTok user arriving at that particular section of the fridge, doing a double take, and then proceeding to record the ordeal.
In addition, Knowler was told that as soon as the store became aware of the situation, the store was closed early to allow for a thorough investigation and a forensic deep cleaning with a pest control specialist.
In a written response to Knowler, Woolworths said: "We recognise that we have let our customers down on this occasion and would like to express our sincere apologies. We are taking every measure to ensure this never happens again."
It is not fake news.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Screenshot from TikTok: @Tebo.s
More from Local
The Midday Report Express: Dr Nandipha back in court
All the news you need to know.Read More
Presidency says it's hoping to resolve Putin issues before BRICS summit in SA
Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said that the occasion was being unnecessarily overshadowed by the controversy over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Read More
Cyclones are no longer only named after women – expert
Professor Jennifer Fitchett shares everything you need to know about cyclones.Read More
Magudumana, co-accused to remain in jail as bail application postponed
Two former G4S employees, who were arrested by police on Monday, appeared alongside Thabo Bester's alleged partner, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, as well as former G4S employees Senohe Matsoara, Buti Masukela and CCTV technician, Teboho Lipholo.Read More
After shooting, Senzo Meyiwa was responsive until he got to hospital, court told
Meyiwa’s friend, Mthokozisi Thwala, was back on the witness stand on Wednesday. He was one of a few people who were present when alleged intruders entered the home of Meyiwa’s girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in October 2014.Read More
Koeberg's chief nuclear officer gives insight into plant's planned maintenance
Koeberg power plant unit one is currently undergoing planned maintenance and refurbishment.Read More
Participate in Reach For A Dream's Slipper Day (5 May), get a FREE Wimpy coffee
Reach For A Dream Foundation's CEO, Julia Sotirianakos, chats about how you can participate in 'Slipper Day' for a free coffee.Read More
Four FREE and low-cost counselling facilities in Cape Town
According to the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG), nine out of 10 people living with a mental health condition, do not have access to mental healthcare services.Read More
Energy expert Ted Blom dies at 64
On Facebook, energy expert Ted Blom was announced to have passed away last week Friday.Read More
More from Business
Whales, proteas and springboks - South Africa's coins get a makeover
National Treasury has gazetted the design specifications for the new coins, which come into circulation later this year.Read More
Energy expert Ted Blom dies at 64
On Facebook, energy expert Ted Blom was announced to have passed away last week Friday.Read More
Here's why YOU (and your kids) fell for the PRIME hype
HaveYouHeard Marketing's Brett Rogers chats about the business of hype, specifically around PRIME.Read More
Farmers prepare themselves for the worst after El Niño warning
Farmers are being encouraged to change their production practices to be as sustainable as possible before El Niño hits.Read More
Checkers capitalising on PRIME hype shows how effective 'price anchoring' is
Checkers offered what seemed to be a special R40 deal for PRIME Hydration when consumers had become used to the idea of an average selling price of around R400.Read More
Future of 2 000 white rhino at stake after failed auction
Not a single bid was entered when mega-breeder John Hume put the rhino from his North West conservation project up for auction.Read More
Among my friends I'm known as 'cheap', I turn a penny twice - Gert-Johan Coetzee
Sought-after fashion designer Gert-Johan Coetzee shares his money secrets and philosophy on The Money Show.Read More
Heineken completes acquisition of Distell (Savanna, Klipdrift), CEO 'excited'
Dutch brewing company Heineken has finalised the acquisition of Distell and Namibia Breweries 18 months after first announcing the deal.Read More
South Africa's biggest hospital faces food shortage
According to reports, patients at Chris Hani Baragwanath have been going for days without food.Read More