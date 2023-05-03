Cyclones are no longer only named after women – expert
Clement Manyathela chats to Jennifer Fitchett, a Professor of Physical Geography at the University of the Witwatersrand about how cyclones start, are named and detected.
A cyclone refers to a low-pressure system where the air pressure gets lower and lower towards the center.
That can include our mid-latitude cyclones which bring the cold fronts to Cape Town during the winter months… and tropical cyclones [which] have the same type of system [and] are referred to as hurricanes or typhoons.Jennifer Fitchett, Professor of Physical Geography – University of the Witwatersrand
The difference between the two cyclones lies in whether or not they are termed as warm or cold-cored systems (based on the temperature of the center).
They can both influence South Africa at different times of the year… in the summer months we would know that it is a tropical cyclone [and] in the winter months we would know that it is a mid-latitude cyclone.Jennifer Fitchett, Professor of Physical Geography – University of the Witwatersrand
The naming of tropical cyclones started in the early 1900s, named after a feature of interest.
This became useful, making it easy for the public to follow one particular storm.
There is now a system in place whereby each region will compile and submit a list of relevant regional names to the World Meteorological Organisation.
They [the organisation] will select a set of names for each year and cycle through those names over a period of about six years.Jennifer Fitchett, Professor of Physical Geography – University of the Witwatersrand
The names are also put in alphabetical order so if it is very early on into the cycle, the name will begin begin with the first few letters of the alphabet.
If a cyclone is quite intense, making the news, the name will be removed from the cycle and not be repeated due to sensitivity and to eliminate any confusion.
She adds that there was a period where cyclones were only given female names, but this rule has loosened in recent years.
