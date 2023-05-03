Tobacco vs e-cigarettes: Why is one more socially acceptable than the other?
John Maytham interviews Delon Human, Former Secretary General at the World Medical Association.
International public health experts are urging South Africa to follow the example of “Smoke Free Sweden” to reduce the number of smokers in the country.
Over the past 30 to 40 years, the Swedish government has embarked on getting its citizens to stop smoking by introducing less harmful products such as e-cigarettes.
Through these efforts, compared to European countries, Sweden now has 40% fewer cases of tobacco-related cancer.
Human adds that combustible tobacco products kill one out of two smokers prematurely.
He explains that through evidence, vaping products have been determined as the most effective way to achieve the same sensation as smoking nicotine or tobacco.
While it's ideal to stop smoking completely, Human gives credit to the Swedish government for providing its citizens with an alternative to help reduce tobacco-related diseases and premature deaths.
It's always gold standard for consumers of tobacco or nicotine to stop completely.Delon Human, Former Secretary General – World Medical Association
Kudos to the Swedish government for taking that bold step.Delon Human, Former Secretary General – World Medical Association
Vaping products are effective for smoking sensation.Delon Human, Former Secretary General – World Medical Association
Source : Pixabay: Haiberliu
