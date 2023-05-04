Streaming issues? Report here
3 side hustles that you can start TODAY (from the comfort of your own home)

4 May 2023 7:37 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
making ends meet
side hustles

Money is too tight to mention. Get hustling!

John Perlman interviews Samke Mhlongo, Founder of The Next Chapter (“TNC”) Wealth Partners.

Making ends meet is becoming more and more challenging, prompting some to turn to side hustles for extra income.

@ bowie15/123rf.com
@ bowie15/123rf.com

RELATED: THESE jobs are most at risk of falling away in the next 5 years

Here are three that you can start today:

Selling your skills

Udemy is an education technology company that provides an online learning and teaching platform.

It provides users with the opportunity to create courses by shooting 30 minutes of video content, with a minimum of five separate lectures related to your skills.

You will then receive a commission every time a user purchases your course.

You record it once-off. You upload it and, when approved by Udemy, you then get that lifetime annuity income without having to do much after that.

Samke Mhlongo, Founder – The Next Chapter (“TNC”) Wealth Partners

Narrating audiobooks

You can receive an income for recording voice samples on various online platforms such as Voice123.

These pay quite well.

Samke Mhlongo, Founder – The Next Chapter (“TNC”) Wealth Partners

Completing paid surveys online

They don't necessarily pay well, but if you complete them frequently, you can accumulate a decent amount of money.

Platforms such as Surveyeah give you the opportunity to complete surveys from the comfort of your home.

If you're looking for a little extra cash, you do the surveys every weekend, four weekends in a month; you can earn about R2000 every month without leaving your home.

Samke Mhlongo, Founder – The Next Chapter (“TNC”) Wealth Partners

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : 3 side hustles that you can start TODAY (from the comfort of your own home)




