'Passing FIFA agents exams was surreal, a major milestone' - Basia Michaels





Licensed FIFA Agent and QT Sports Managing Director, Basia Michaels says that passing the FIFA agents exams is surreal but that the sudden change in regulations will impact a lot of people.

As part of the new FIFA Football Agent Regulations, agents must now have a license to practice from October 1 and in order to get that license must pass an exam, which Michaels did.

Speaking to sportscaster Robert Marawa on #MSW, Michaels said that passing the exam was a major milestone for her.

This isn’t a side hustle for me. We are essentially responsible for people’s lives. You cant do this on and off, it’s an everyday thing. Basia Michaels, Licensed FIFA Agent and QT Sports Managing Director

I stopped practicing as an attorney to focus on this passion that I have. My mom didn’t get it, neither did my dad to be honest. The thing about parents is that they are supportive and they are now seeing the benefits of this path and that it opens a whole new world for them and for me. Basia Michaels, Licensed FIFA Agent and QT Sports Managing Director

On the exam itself, Michaels believes that while the exam is necessary, it can also do a lot of harm to those who don’t pass.

One of the things that the industry is mistaken for is the crazy amount of money that agents make. Basia Michaels, Licensed FIFA Agent and QT Sports Managing Director

The deal with Paul Pogba, Juventus and Man United raised many eyebrows because the agent represented all three parties. If you are in that situation, who is there to stop him negotiating anything he wants to with all three parties. Basia Michaels, Licensed FIFA Agent and QT Sports Managing Director

The regulations are necessary to stop that kind of thing and ensure that each party has a separate representative, but they have gone from zero to 100 and haven’t taken into account the right way to do it. On the flip side, let’s say you only have four players as an agent, you would lose that if you don’t have a license and that would change your life if that’s all you know. Basia Michaels, Licensed FIFA Agent and QT Sports Managing Director

This article first appeared on 947 : 'Passing FIFA agents exams was surreal, a major milestone' - Basia Michaels