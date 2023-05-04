Streaming issues? Report here
midday-report-nedbank-mandy-wiener-thumbpng midday-report-nedbank-mandy-wiener-thumbpng
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Krugersdorp gang rape: Police apologise for release of victims' personal info National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola said the information was initially shared amongst police to find those responsible fo... 4 May 2023 7:28 AM
Ramaphosa does not feel snubbed by G7 summit, says Presidency For the first time since his presidency began in 2018, Ramaphosa has not been invited to attend this year's summit in Japan. 4 May 2023 6:38 AM
Ex-Wesgro CEO to head SA Tourism interim board after Spurs debacle Tim Harris outlines his plans after being appointed chairperson of the SA Tourism interim board. 3 May 2023 9:34 PM
View all Local
Steenhuisen calls for urgent convention for pact to topple ANC The DA leader said the instability in the City of Johannesburg reiterated the importance of having binding conditions to guide coa... 4 May 2023 8:31 AM
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
‘South Africa has crossed the line into a failed state’ - Magda Wierzycka With the number of issues affecting the country, there is a growing narrative that South Africa is not a failing state, but a fail... 3 May 2023 11:35 AM
View all Politics
Black Business Council on Oberholzer remaining with Eskom: 'He did not perform' Eskom’s Jan Oberholzer was expected to retire but has instead extended his contract with the utility. 4 May 2023 10:56 AM
New CapeTalk segment shines a spotlight on the SA's entertainment industry The new ‘Business of Entertainment’ segment will take a look into our entertainment industry with insights from creatives. 4 May 2023 8:01 AM
3 side hustles that you can start TODAY (from the comfort of your own home) Money is too tight to mention. Get hustling! 4 May 2023 7:37 AM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Are you using the right wood for your fireplace? Wayne Weber, owner of Houtekop, chats about choosing the right wood to light up your fireplace for winter during loadshedding. 4 May 2023 10:23 AM
Here's why boxing has become the 'fastest growing workout in the world' Alan Harris (cRESULTS Digital Fitness Boxing) talks about boxing's popularity and his company's unique boxing-tech offering. 4 May 2023 10:10 AM
[REVIEW] GoDriveIn (R250 per car) is a retro treat in the heart of Cape Town Ute Hermanus watches a movie at GoDriveIn, situated in a retro spacious lot in Salt River. 4 May 2023 8:59 AM
View all Lifestyle
'Passing FIFA agents exams was surreal, a major milestone' - Basia Michaels As part of the new FIFA Football Agent Regulations, agents must now have a license to practice from 1 October. 3 May 2023 8:35 PM
Gauteng football teams should host games at home - Premier Panyaza Lesufi Loftus Versfeld Stadium has been announced as host for the Nedbank Cup final later this month. Gauteng last hosted final in 2020. 3 May 2023 8:27 PM
Still more to come for SA Wheelchair Tennis star Kgothatso Montjane Montjane is the first black South African woman to have competed at Wimbledon where she made the final in 2021. 2 May 2023 7:54 PM
View all Sport
'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' hits Netflix today! Bridgerton’s spin-off series 'Queen Charlotte' premiers on Netflix today (4 May). 4 May 2023 9:43 AM
11 000 TV and film writers go on strike in Hollywood For the first time since 2007, thousands of Hollywood writers have gone on strike, bringing major productions to a standstill. 3 May 2023 10:33 AM
DJ Sbu compares his Mofaya Energy to Prime: 'It's not special. I'm NOT jealous' DJ Sbu says that he is not jealous about all the hype around the Prime hydration drinks. 3 May 2023 9:23 AM
View all Entertainment
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
[WATCH] Lvova-Belova says Russia saved Ukrainian children from ruined cities War crime-accused Maria Lvova-Belova claims Russia is saving children from obliterated Ukraine. 3 May 2023 1:35 PM
[LISTEN] South African recalls escape from war-torn Sudan: 'I had to get out' Ash Ramraj is safe at home after fleeing from war-torn Sudan. 2 May 2023 2:58 PM
View all World
All SA citizens evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan - Dirco The department said that 22 South Africans who were stuck on a cargo ship in Egypt had been granted permission to leave the vessel... 2 May 2023 4:15 PM
Zim dollar continues depreciating, now 1 000 ZWL+ to the US dollar While the Zimbabwe dollar continues its downward slide, inflation slowed to 87.6% thanks to a new 'blended' rate. 26 April 2023 7:47 PM
77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco In a tweet, the department's head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that efforts to evacuate South Africans stuck in the... 24 April 2023 7:27 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: PRIME hype is a teachable moment Two months ago, I was looking for a dealer, writes Mandy Wiener. 4 May 2023 6:07 AM
[WATCH] Often-told story gets authentic SA treatment in heartwarming ad Capfin's 'You're not a loan' campaign is this week's advertising hero on The Money Show. 3 May 2023 7:44 PM
Coalitions must be regulated to bring stability to metros - political scientist The resignation of Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad is yet another change brought about by unsteady coalitions. 2 May 2023 8:50 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Krugersdorp gang rape: Police apologise for release of victims' personal info

4 May 2023 7:28 AM
by Tamika Gounden
Tags:
South African Police Service (SAPS)
Krugersdorp gang rape

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola said the information was initially shared amongst police to find those responsible for the crimes and was meant with no ill intent.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Police Service (Saps) has apologised for the release of the personal information of eight women who were raped in Krugersdorp last year.

The gruesome incident happened while the group of women were shooting a music video at an abandoned mine dump in West Village, in July.

READ MORE:

The National Police Commissioner, Fannie Masemola, said that as police investigated the matter, the final report found the personal information of the victims was released inappropriately.

The survivors’ names, surnames, ages and physical addresses were shared on police WhatsApp groups.

Such details subsequently ended up on social media.

Masemola said the information was initially shared amongst police officer to find those responsible for the crimes and was meant with no ill intent.

“The Saps regrets the disclosure of such personal information and apologises to the victims of the dreadful crimes for the information breach and the hardship caused as a result,” said the police’s Athlenda Mathe.

The Saps management continues to issue directives and drive internal awareness campaigns within the service in an endeavour to avoid a repeat of such information breaches.


This article first appeared on EWN : Krugersdorp gang rape: Police apologise for release of victims' personal info




4 May 2023 7:28 AM
by Tamika Gounden
Tags:
South African Police Service (SAPS)
Krugersdorp gang rape

More from Local

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the 36th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Assembly of Heads of State and Government in Ethiopia on 18 February 2023. Picture: Twitter/@AthiGeleba

Ramaphosa does not feel snubbed by G7 summit, says Presidency

4 May 2023 6:38 AM

For the first time since his presidency began in 2018, Ramaphosa has not been invited to attend this year's summit in Japan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Wesgro CEO Tim Harris. Picture: @Wesgro/Twitter

Ex-Wesgro CEO to head SA Tourism interim board after Spurs debacle

3 May 2023 9:34 PM

Tim Harris outlines his plans after being appointed chairperson of the SA Tourism interim board.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The flags of the BRICS member nations. Image: @BRICS_10/Twitter

Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit

3 May 2023 9:12 PM

The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applications before the August summit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New-look currency features Big Five family scenes, enhanced colour and security

3 May 2023 7:28 PM

The new coin and note series have been four years in the making.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dr Nandipha Magudumana instructed to show her face in court on Monday 17 April 2023. She also confirms that she was the person who made the first appearance, covered up. Dr Nandipha will remain behind bars in Kroonstad, pending her bail application in 2 weeks time. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/Eyewitness News.

The Midday Report Express: Dr Nandipha back in court

3 May 2023 4:38 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rodent spotted in Woolworths frozen chicken

[WATCH] Rat plays a game of hide and squeak in a pack of Woolies frozen chicken

3 May 2023 3:57 PM

Say 'cheese'!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Russian President Vladimir Putin greets President Cyril Ramaphosa during the official welcoming ceremony for the heads of state and government of states participating in the 2019 Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi on 23 October 2019. Picture: AFP.

Presidency says it's hoping to resolve Putin issues before BRICS summit in SA

3 May 2023 3:34 PM

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said that the occasion was being unnecessarily overshadowed by the controversy over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Олег Яковлев/123rf

Cyclones are no longer only named after women – expert

3 May 2023 3:27 PM

Professor Jennifer Fitchett shares everything you need to know about cyclones.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nandipha Magudumana and her co-accused appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 3 May 2023. Picture: Orrin Singh/Eyewitness News

Magudumana, co-accused to remain in jail as bail application postponed

3 May 2023 2:24 PM

Two former G4S employees, who were arrested by police on Monday, appeared alongside Thabo Bester's alleged partner, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, as well as former G4S employees Senohe Matsoara, Buti Masukela and CCTV technician, Teboho Lipholo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa in the Pretoria High Court on 3 May 2023. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/Eyewitness News

After shooting, Senzo Meyiwa was responsive until he got to hospital, court told

3 May 2023 1:31 PM

Meyiwa’s friend, Mthokozisi Thwala, was back on the witness stand on Wednesday. He was one of a few people who were present when alleged intruders entered the home of Meyiwa’s girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in October 2014.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[REVIEW] GoDriveIn (R250 per car) is a retro treat in the heart of Cape Town

Entertainment Lifestyle

3 side hustles that you can start TODAY (from the comfort of your own home)

Business Lifestyle

MANDY WIENER: PRIME hype is a teachable moment

Opinion

EWN Highlights

Unions jointly probe alleged torture of members at University of Fort Hare

4 May 2023 3:36 PM

Ramaphosa satisfied with Ramokgopa as DA pushes for oversight committee

4 May 2023 1:53 PM

Life Esidimeni inquest: Mahlangu set to face cross-examination

4 May 2023 12:51 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA