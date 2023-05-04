New CapeTalk segment shines a spotlight on the SA's entertainment industry





From Thursday night CapeTalk listeners can tune in for the brand-new segment that will deliver a fascinating and first-hand account of the South African entertainment industry.

The weekly half-hour segment is hosted by industry legend music manager and publicist, Martin Myers, who will give insights into the minds, and careers, of some award-winning creatives with a strong focus on the business side of the creative industry.

In each episode, Myers will engage in a candid conversation with a creative in the music, theatre, design or television space.

He says these conversations will be entertaining, and inspirational, with true stories, first-hand accounts and invaluable tips from people who have made a successful living from their craft.

We will be bringing key executives onto the station to delve into every aspect of the entertainment business. We will be exploring topics like the business of royalties, how to manage cash flow and the science of ticketing. Big industry players will talk about how long it took to become an overnight success and how they dealt with and still deal with rejection and success. We will ultimately unpack what it takes to make a living as a South African artist. Martin Myers, Music Manager/Publicist

CapeTalk Station Manager Tessa van Staden says the station is passionate about supporting creatives.

Artists, musicians, sculptors, performers, directors and authors hold a mirror to society to reflect who and what we are. They play one of the most difficult and important functions, often without the necessary backing and resources. This segment will share some practical tips for those starting out in the industry. ‘Business of Entertainment’ hopes to inspire our audience while also championing those who have paved the way in the sector. Tessa van Staden, CapeTalk Station Manager

FILE: The Business of Entertainment on CapeTalk. Picture: Supplied

For all the business insights you can’t google, don’t miss the ‘Business of Entertainment’ every Thursday at 9 pm.

For the first segment, Myers will be talking to world-renowned SA-born composer Trevor Jones.

Jones has worked on numerous well-known and acclaimed films including Runaway Train, The Dark Crystal, Labyrinth, Mississippi Burning, The Last of the Mohicans and In the Name of the Father.

He has been nominated for two Golden Globe Awards and three BAFTA Awards for Best Film Music.