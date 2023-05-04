New CapeTalk segment shines a spotlight on the SA's entertainment industry
From Thursday night CapeTalk listeners can tune in for the brand-new segment that will deliver a fascinating and first-hand account of the South African entertainment industry.
The weekly half-hour segment is hosted by industry legend music manager and publicist, Martin Myers, who will give insights into the minds, and careers, of some award-winning creatives with a strong focus on the business side of the creative industry.
In each episode, Myers will engage in a candid conversation with a creative in the music, theatre, design or television space.
He says these conversations will be entertaining, and inspirational, with true stories, first-hand accounts and invaluable tips from people who have made a successful living from their craft.
We will be bringing key executives onto the station to delve into every aspect of the entertainment business. We will be exploring topics like the business of royalties, how to manage cash flow and the science of ticketing. Big industry players will talk about how long it took to become an overnight success and how they dealt with and still deal with rejection and success. We will ultimately unpack what it takes to make a living as a South African artist.Martin Myers, Music Manager/Publicist
CapeTalk Station Manager Tessa van Staden says the station is passionate about supporting creatives.
Artists, musicians, sculptors, performers, directors and authors hold a mirror to society to reflect who and what we are. They play one of the most difficult and important functions, often without the necessary backing and resources. This segment will share some practical tips for those starting out in the industry. ‘Business of Entertainment’ hopes to inspire our audience while also championing those who have paved the way in the sector.Tessa van Staden, CapeTalk Station Manager
For all the business insights you can’t google, don’t miss the ‘Business of Entertainment’ every Thursday at 9 pm.
For the first segment, Myers will be talking to world-renowned SA-born composer Trevor Jones.
Jones has worked on numerous well-known and acclaimed films including Runaway Train, The Dark Crystal, Labyrinth, Mississippi Burning, The Last of the Mohicans and In the Name of the Father.
He has been nominated for two Golden Globe Awards and three BAFTA Awards for Best Film Music.
More from Business
Black Business Council on Oberholzer remaining with Eskom: 'He did not perform'
Eskom’s Jan Oberholzer was expected to retire but has instead extended his contract with the utility.Read More
3 side hustles that you can start TODAY (from the comfort of your own home)
Money is too tight to mention. Get hustling!Read More
Ex-Wesgro CEO to head SA Tourism interim board after Spurs debacle
Tim Harris outlines his plans after being appointed chairperson of the SA Tourism interim board.Read More
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit
The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applications before the August summit.Read More
[WATCH] Often-told story gets authentic SA treatment in heartwarming ad
Capfin's 'You're not a loan' campaign is this week's advertising hero on The Money Show.Read More
New-look currency features Big Five family scenes, enhanced colour and security
The new coin and note series have been four years in the making.Read More
[WATCH] Rat plays a game of hide and squeak in a pack of Woolies frozen chicken
Whales, proteas and springboks - South Africa's coins get a makeover
National Treasury has gazetted the design specifications for the new coins, which come into circulation later this year.Read More
Energy expert Ted Blom dies at 64
On Facebook, energy expert Ted Blom was announced to have passed away last week Friday.Read More
More from Entertainment
'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' hits Netflix today!
Bridgerton’s spin-off series 'Queen Charlotte' premiers on Netflix today (4 May).Read More
[REVIEW] GoDriveIn (R250 per car) is a retro treat in the heart of Cape Town
Ute Hermanus watches a movie at GoDriveIn, situated in a retro spacious lot in Salt River.Read More
11 000 TV and film writers go on strike in Hollywood
For the first time since 2007, thousands of Hollywood writers have gone on strike, bringing major productions to a standstill.Read More
DJ Sbu compares his Mofaya Energy to Prime: 'It's not special. I'm NOT jealous'
DJ Sbu says that he is not jealous about all the hype around the Prime hydration drinks.Read More
Ndlovu Youth Choir expands with a second choir
The group has formed a second choir to meet the ever-growing demand for their performances, both locally and abroad.Read More
Ed Sheeran says he'll quit music if found guilty of stealing Marvin Gaye's song
Ed Sheeran says has said he’ll leave the music industry if he loses his copyright infringement trial.Read More
Mike Tyson wants a WWE match with Logan Paul: 'I’ll kick his ass!'
Mike Tyson is no stranger to the WWE ring.Read More
Xavier Haupt goes from reality show star to musician
Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation with Xavier Haupt on making moves in the music world.Read More
New docu-series will change what you know about elephants
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to National Geographic explorer Ntokozo Mbuli about the new Disney Plus four-part series 'Secrets of the Elephants'.Read More