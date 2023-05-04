Demand for fireplaces is SKYROCKETING. 'Cause winter (not electricity) is coming





Lester Kiewit speaks to Tim Brock, a sales representative at Jetmaster Western Cape about the increase of fireplace installations.

Brock says:

• Wood-burning fireplace installations are in demand as a way to keep warm while lowering energy bills

• Fireplace installations are skyrocketing amid loadshedding and electricity tariff increases

• There's a waiting list of about two weeks for fireplace installations with Jetmaster

Insulating using door blockers and insulation sheets for areas such as windows is important when installing fireplaces, says Brock.

Check your chimney to ensure that it's clean so smelly soot does not build up, he says.

You can use 'any hard, dry wood' in your fireplace.

He recommends servicing your gas as soon as possible before waiting periods increase as winter approaches.

You want to use any hard wood. Any wood with any resin like pine, you don't want to use. So, you want to use any wood that's dry. You want to start getting your wood six months to a year before winter and you pack it and seal it so it dries out. Because trying to find dry wood in Cape Town in winter is difficult. Tim Brock, Sales Representative - Jetmaster

If you don't have dry wood, you're going to battle to get a fireplace that's working properly. You're going to get smoking issues, it's going to take longer to heat up and every time you put a piece of wood on, it's going to take long to dry out and to keep that constant heat that you need. Tim Brock, Sales Representative - Jetmaster

