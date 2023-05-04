Streaming issues? Report here
midday-report-nedbank-mandy-wiener-thumbpng midday-report-nedbank-mandy-wiener-thumbpng
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Krugersdorp gang rape: Police apologise for release of victims' personal info National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola said the information was initially shared amongst police to find those responsible fo... 4 May 2023 7:28 AM
Ramaphosa does not feel snubbed by G7 summit, says Presidency For the first time since his presidency began in 2018, Ramaphosa has not been invited to attend this year's summit in Japan. 4 May 2023 6:38 AM
Ex-Wesgro CEO to head SA Tourism interim board after Spurs debacle Tim Harris outlines his plans after being appointed chairperson of the SA Tourism interim board. 3 May 2023 9:34 PM
View all Local
Steenhuisen calls for urgent convention for pact to topple ANC The DA leader said the instability in the City of Johannesburg reiterated the importance of having binding conditions to guide coa... 4 May 2023 8:31 AM
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
‘South Africa has crossed the line into a failed state’ - Magda Wierzycka With the number of issues affecting the country, there is a growing narrative that South Africa is not a failing state, but a fail... 3 May 2023 11:35 AM
View all Politics
Black Business Council on Oberholzer remaining with Eskom: 'He did not perform' Eskom’s Jan Oberholzer was expected to retire but has instead extended his contract with the utility. 4 May 2023 10:56 AM
New CapeTalk segment shines a spotlight on the SA's entertainment industry The new ‘Business of Entertainment’ segment will take a look into our entertainment industry with insights from creatives. 4 May 2023 8:01 AM
3 side hustles that you can start TODAY (from the comfort of your own home) Money is too tight to mention. Get hustling! 4 May 2023 7:37 AM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Are you using the right wood for your fireplace? Wayne Weber, owner of Houtekop, chats about choosing the right wood to light up your fireplace for winter during loadshedding. 4 May 2023 10:23 AM
Here's why boxing has become the 'fastest growing workout in the world' Alan Harris (cRESULTS Digital Fitness Boxing) talks about boxing's popularity and his company's unique boxing-tech offering. 4 May 2023 10:10 AM
[REVIEW] GoDriveIn (R250 per car) is a retro treat in the heart of Cape Town Ute Hermanus watches a movie at GoDriveIn, situated in a retro spacious lot in Salt River. 4 May 2023 8:59 AM
View all Lifestyle
'Passing FIFA agents exams was surreal, a major milestone' - Basia Michaels As part of the new FIFA Football Agent Regulations, agents must now have a license to practice from 1 October. 3 May 2023 8:35 PM
Gauteng football teams should host games at home - Premier Panyaza Lesufi Loftus Versfeld Stadium has been announced as host for the Nedbank Cup final later this month. Gauteng last hosted final in 2020. 3 May 2023 8:27 PM
Still more to come for SA Wheelchair Tennis star Kgothatso Montjane Montjane is the first black South African woman to have competed at Wimbledon where she made the final in 2021. 2 May 2023 7:54 PM
View all Sport
'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' hits Netflix today! Bridgerton’s spin-off series 'Queen Charlotte' premiers on Netflix today (4 May). 4 May 2023 9:43 AM
11 000 TV and film writers go on strike in Hollywood For the first time since 2007, thousands of Hollywood writers have gone on strike, bringing major productions to a standstill. 3 May 2023 10:33 AM
DJ Sbu compares his Mofaya Energy to Prime: 'It's not special. I'm NOT jealous' DJ Sbu says that he is not jealous about all the hype around the Prime hydration drinks. 3 May 2023 9:23 AM
View all Entertainment
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
[WATCH] Lvova-Belova says Russia saved Ukrainian children from ruined cities War crime-accused Maria Lvova-Belova claims Russia is saving children from obliterated Ukraine. 3 May 2023 1:35 PM
[LISTEN] South African recalls escape from war-torn Sudan: 'I had to get out' Ash Ramraj is safe at home after fleeing from war-torn Sudan. 2 May 2023 2:58 PM
View all World
All SA citizens evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan - Dirco The department said that 22 South Africans who were stuck on a cargo ship in Egypt had been granted permission to leave the vessel... 2 May 2023 4:15 PM
Zim dollar continues depreciating, now 1 000 ZWL+ to the US dollar While the Zimbabwe dollar continues its downward slide, inflation slowed to 87.6% thanks to a new 'blended' rate. 26 April 2023 7:47 PM
77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco In a tweet, the department's head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that efforts to evacuate South Africans stuck in the... 24 April 2023 7:27 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: PRIME hype is a teachable moment Two months ago, I was looking for a dealer, writes Mandy Wiener. 4 May 2023 6:07 AM
[WATCH] Often-told story gets authentic SA treatment in heartwarming ad Capfin's 'You're not a loan' campaign is this week's advertising hero on The Money Show. 3 May 2023 7:44 PM
Coalitions must be regulated to bring stability to metros - political scientist The resignation of Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad is yet another change brought about by unsteady coalitions. 2 May 2023 8:50 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Steenhuisen calls for urgent convention for pact to topple ANC

4 May 2023 8:31 AM
by Thabiso Goba
Tags:
2024 elections
DA leader John Steenhuisen
moonshot pact

The DA leader said the instability in the City of Johannesburg reiterated the importance of having binding conditions to guide coalitions.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen called for an urgent convention between opposition political parties in the country to develop a pact that will topple the African National Congress (ANC).

Steenhuisen said the instability in the City of Johannesburg has reiterated the importance of having binding conditions to guide coalitions.

Ahead of a vote for a new Johannesburg mayor on Friday, the DA and its coalition partners in the metro have put up separate candidates for the position.

The DA has put forward Mpho Phalatse for mayor, while Inkatha Freedom Party, Freedom Front Plus, United Independent Movement and the African Christian Democratic Party said they would be supporting ActionSA councillor Funzi Ngobeni for the job.

Steenhuisen said coalitions should not be reduced to battles over positions.

"Instead of an unseemly last-minute scramble for positions, the convention would take place about one year before the 2024 national election, enabling parties to agree on principles that will guide the formation of a pact government."

READ MORE:

- Steenhuisen: Coalitions should be legally guided to avoid instability


This article first appeared on EWN : Steenhuisen calls for urgent convention for pact to topple ANC




4 May 2023 8:31 AM
by Thabiso Goba
Tags:
2024 elections
DA leader John Steenhuisen
moonshot pact

More from Politics

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the 36th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Assembly of Heads of State and Government in Ethiopia on 18 February 2023. Picture: Twitter/@AthiGeleba

Ramaphosa does not feel snubbed by G7 summit, says Presidency

4 May 2023 6:38 AM

For the first time since his presidency began in 2018, Ramaphosa has not been invited to attend this year's summit in Japan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Wesgro CEO Tim Harris. Picture: @Wesgro/Twitter

Ex-Wesgro CEO to head SA Tourism interim board after Spurs debacle

3 May 2023 9:34 PM

Tim Harris outlines his plans after being appointed chairperson of the SA Tourism interim board.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The flags of the BRICS member nations. Image: @BRICS_10/Twitter

Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit

3 May 2023 9:12 PM

The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applications before the August summit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: ©stockphotorbl/123rf.com

‘South Africa has crossed the line into a failed state’ - Magda Wierzycka

3 May 2023 11:35 AM

With the number of issues affecting the country, there is a growing narrative that South Africa is not a failing state, but a failed one.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mosebenzi Zwane appeared in the Bloemfontein High Court on fraud and corruption charges related to the Estina dairy farm matter on 25 January 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Zwane fails to appear before Parly to apologise for undeclared Gupta benefits

3 May 2023 9:34 AM

The former mineral and energy minister was supposed to appear before the National Assembly on Tuesday to apologise for issuing a media statement that contradicted Cabinet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The DA is backing Mpho Phalatse as its mayoral candidate, while ActionSA has put forward councillor Funzi Ngobeni for mayor. Pictures: Twitter; Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Joburg remains without a mayor as coalition partners can't decide on candidates

3 May 2023 8:58 AM

The City of Joburg council met to elect a new mayor on Tuesday, but it seems the metro will be without a mayor until Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former executive mayor of Johannesburg Mpho Phalatse is eyeing top Democratic Alliance position. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

Joburg mayor: PA bone of contention between DA and ActionSA, says Phalatse

3 May 2023 8:57 AM

The City of Joburg may have a new mayor on Friday after proceedings were postponed on Tuesday night due to parties not being able to decide on a candidate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Family members reunited with their loved ones who were evacuated from war-torn Sudan. Picture: Jacques Nelles

[LISTEN] South African recalls escape from war-torn Sudan: 'I had to get out'

2 May 2023 2:58 PM

Ash Ramraj is safe at home after fleeing from war-torn Sudan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Newly elected Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad and City Power took the roads of Roodepoort on Wednesday 1 February 2023 leading an electricity cut-off operation aiming to cut off the electricity supply to some residents and businesses who have not been paying their electricity bills. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.

Coalitions must be regulated to bring stability to metros - political scientist

2 May 2023 8:50 AM

The resignation of Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad is yet another change brought about by unsteady coalitions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The DA is backing Mpho Phalatse as its mayoral candidate, while ActionSA has put forward councillor Funzi Ngobeni for mayor. Pictures: Twitter; Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

City of Joburg to elect a new mayor amid coalition squabbles

2 May 2023 7:40 AM

Two central coalitions in the Johannesburg council, led by the DA and the ANC, are in disarray ahead of the vote.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[REVIEW] GoDriveIn (R250 per car) is a retro treat in the heart of Cape Town

Entertainment Lifestyle

3 side hustles that you can start TODAY (from the comfort of your own home)

Business Lifestyle

MANDY WIENER: PRIME hype is a teachable moment

Opinion

EWN Highlights

Unions jointly probe alleged torture of members at University of Fort Hare

4 May 2023 3:36 PM

Ramaphosa satisfied with Ramokgopa as DA pushes for oversight committee

4 May 2023 1:53 PM

Life Esidimeni inquest: Mahlangu set to face cross-examination

4 May 2023 12:51 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA