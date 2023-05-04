Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Entertainment

'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' hits Netflix today!

4 May 2023 9:43 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Netflix
Bridgerton

Bridgerton’s spin-off series 'Queen Charlotte' premiers on Netflix today (4 May).

The day has finally come for Bridgerton lovers as Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story premiers on Netflix today (4 May).

The new spin-off series will take a deep dive into Queen Charlotte’s character.

This is not a break in the Bridgerton timeline; think of it as season 2.5.

Golda Rosheuvel returns as Queen Charlotte while India Amarteifio plays a young Queen Charlotte.

Also returning are Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danburry and Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton.

While the six-part series flashes back about 50 years to depict the monarch’s early marriage and how Queen Charlotte came to be the iconic character we know today, it stays true to the show’s aesthetic and stylish trademarks.


This article first appeared on 947 : 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' hits Netflix today!




More from Entertainment

[REVIEW] GoDriveIn (R250 per car) is a retro treat in the heart of Cape Town

4 May 2023 8:59 AM

Ute Hermanus watches a movie at GoDriveIn, situated in a retro spacious lot in Salt River.

Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The Business of Entertainment on CapeTalk. Picture: Supplied

New CapeTalk segment shines a spotlight on the SA's entertainment industry

4 May 2023 8:01 AM

The new ‘Business of Entertainment’ segment will take a look into our entertainment industry with insights from creatives.

Read More arrow_forward

11 000 TV and film writers go on strike in the US. Photo: Twitter/@pmiscove

11 000 TV and film writers go on strike in Hollywood

3 May 2023 10:33 AM

For the first time since 2007, thousands of Hollywood writers have gone on strike, bringing major productions to a standstill.

Read More arrow_forward

DJ Sbu compares his Mofaya energy drink to the trendy Prime hydration drink. Photo: YouTube/DJ Sbu (screenshot)

DJ Sbu compares his Mofaya Energy to Prime: 'It's not special. I'm NOT jealous'

3 May 2023 9:23 AM

DJ Sbu says that he is not jealous about all the hype around the Prime hydration drinks.

Read More arrow_forward

Ndlovu Youth Choir. Picture: Instagram

Ndlovu Youth Choir expands with a second choir

2 May 2023 2:36 PM

The group has formed a second choir to meet the ever-growing demand for their performances, both locally and abroad.

Read More arrow_forward

Image: Harald Krichel Wikimedia Commons

Ed Sheeran says he'll quit music if found guilty of stealing Marvin Gaye's song

2 May 2023 12:30 PM

Ed Sheeran says has said he’ll leave the music industry if he loses his copyright infringement trial.

Read More arrow_forward

Former boxing champion, Mike Tyson. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Eduardo Merille

Mike Tyson wants a WWE match with Logan Paul: 'I’ll kick his ass!'

2 May 2023 9:49 AM

Mike Tyson is no stranger to the WWE ring.

Read More arrow_forward

Xavier Haupt with Sara Jayne in-studio Photo: Cape Talk

Xavier Haupt goes from reality show star to musician

29 April 2023 12:31 PM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation with Xavier Haupt on making moves in the music world.

Read More arrow_forward

Secrets of the Elephants Photo: National Geographic

New docu-series will change what you know about elephants

29 April 2023 11:42 AM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to National Geographic explorer Ntokozo Mbuli about the new Disney Plus four-part series 'Secrets of the Elephants'.

Read More arrow_forward

Top Picks: Things to do in Cape Town this weekend

29 April 2023 8:37 AM

Every Saturday morning Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape.

Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

Unions jointly probe alleged torture of members at University of Fort Hare

4 May 2023 3:36 PM

Ramaphosa satisfied with Ramokgopa as DA pushes for oversight committee

4 May 2023 1:53 PM

Life Esidimeni inquest: Mahlangu set to face cross-examination

4 May 2023 12:51 PM

