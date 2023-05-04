[LISTEN] Are you using the right wood for your fireplace?





Lester Kiewit chats to Wayne Weber, owner of Houtekop about choosing the right wood for your fireplace.

The wood expert says:

• The type of wood depends on the type of fireplace you have installed (an open fireplace or closed combustion)

• 'Dry seasoned firewood is key' with a 'moisture between 12% and 15%'

• Namibian hardwood, Blue Gum and Kameeldoring woods are recommended (ensure they're harvested correctly by your supplier)

When it comes to wood selection, Weber says the most important thing is to ensure that the wood is dry.

He DOES NOT recommend Black Wattle, Port Jackson or Pine due to their smell and resin content.

"Port Jackson wood, specifically, burns away very quickly and it gives off a smell which could affect your chest," says Weber.

You need a permit from SANParks to go into the forest to chop wood.

Braai wood and firewood are not always interchangeable, advises Webber.

For example, Rooikrans is great for braaing but not for firewood.

