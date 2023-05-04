Missing German tourist Nick Frischke case: 5 suspects back in court

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA's only drivers licence machine is out of order South Africa’s one and only card license machine is out for maintenance. 4 May 2023 3:12 PM
Bob or Barbie? Studies show that Bob the turtle is a GIRL We didn't see this one coming! 4 May 2023 3:09 PM
Celebrating Capetonian heroes on International Firefighter's Day (it's today) Firefighters, Jermaine Carelse and Lesley Ann Kirkwood chat about their roles as firefighters on this special day. 4 May 2023 2:59 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Former Gauteng Health MEC facing cross examination All the news you need to know. 4 May 2023 3:13 PM
Steenhuisen calls for urgent convention for pact to topple ANC The DA leader said the instability in the City of Johannesburg reiterated the importance of having binding conditions to guide coa... 4 May 2023 8:31 AM
Ramaphosa does not feel snubbed by G7 summit, says Presidency For the first time since his presidency began in 2018, Ramaphosa has not been invited to attend this year's summit in Japan. 4 May 2023 6:38 AM
View all Politics
Black Business Council on Oberholzer remaining with Eskom: 'He did not perform' Eskom’s Jan Oberholzer was expected to retire but has instead extended his contract with the utility. 4 May 2023 10:56 AM
New CapeTalk segment shines a spotlight on the SA's entertainment industry The new ‘Business of Entertainment’ segment will take a look into our entertainment industry with insights from creatives. 4 May 2023 8:01 AM
3 side hustles that you can start TODAY (from the comfort of your own home) Money is too tight to mention. Get hustling! 4 May 2023 7:37 AM
View all Business
Trevor Noah next gig is... behind the screen? Since leaving The Daily Show, Trevor Noah is on to his next big thing... and it doesn't involve his stand-up comedy. 4 May 2023 3:05 PM
Plan for your child’s school year costs one step at a time With the cost of living continuously increasing, so are school fees. 4 May 2023 2:57 PM
[WATCH] No internet? No worries! You can play this game offline on your browser How old were you when you realised you could play a game on Google or any browser? 4 May 2023 1:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
Here's why boxing has become the 'fastest growing workout in the world' Alan Harris (cRESULTS Digital Fitness Boxing) talks about boxing's popularity and his company's unique boxing-tech offering. 4 May 2023 10:10 AM
'Passing FIFA agents exams was surreal, a major milestone' - Basia Michaels As part of the new FIFA Football Agent Regulations, agents must now have a license to practice from 1 October. 3 May 2023 8:35 PM
Gauteng football teams should host games at home - Premier Panyaza Lesufi Loftus Versfeld Stadium has been announced as host for the Nedbank Cup final later this month. Gauteng last hosted final in 2020. 3 May 2023 8:27 PM
View all Sport
Jamie Foxx breaks his silence after hospitalisation: ‘feeling blessed’ Jamie Foxx was rushed to hospital for a medical complication in April. 4 May 2023 1:05 PM
MasterChef Jock Zonfrillo died of 'natural causes' but might've battled cancer Reports revealed that the chef's was found dead at a Melbourne hotel on 1 May, here's more on Zonfrillo's cause of death. 4 May 2023 12:53 PM
'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' hits Netflix today! Bridgerton’s spin-off series 'Queen Charlotte' premiers on Netflix today (4 May). 4 May 2023 9:43 AM
View all Entertainment
More than 100 arrests (and counting) in European anti-mafia bust The crime group is accused of smuggling cocaine along with several other offences. 4 May 2023 2:54 PM
Russia claims Ukraine tried to assasinate Putin, launches retaliatory attacks Russia accused Ukraine of trying to assassinate Vladimir Putin with a drone attack. 4 May 2023 12:45 PM
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
View all World
All SA citizens evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan - Dirco The department said that 22 South Africans who were stuck on a cargo ship in Egypt had been granted permission to leave the vessel... 2 May 2023 4:15 PM
Zim dollar continues depreciating, now 1 000 ZWL+ to the US dollar While the Zimbabwe dollar continues its downward slide, inflation slowed to 87.6% thanks to a new 'blended' rate. 26 April 2023 7:47 PM
77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco In a tweet, the department's head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that efforts to evacuate South Africans stuck in the... 24 April 2023 7:27 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: PRIME hype is a teachable moment Two months ago, I was looking for a dealer, writes Mandy Wiener. 4 May 2023 6:07 AM
[WATCH] Often-told story gets authentic SA treatment in heartwarming ad Capfin's 'You're not a loan' campaign is this week's advertising hero on The Money Show. 3 May 2023 7:44 PM
Coalitions must be regulated to bring stability to metros - political scientist The resignation of Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad is yet another change brought about by unsteady coalitions. 2 May 2023 8:50 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Missing German tourist Nick Frischke case: 5 suspects back in court

4 May 2023 10:31 AM
by Melikhaya Zagagana
Tags:
City of Cape Town
German tourist

Frischke went missing on Valentine's Day while he was on a hike in Hout Bay.

CAPE TOWN - Five suspects linked to the disappearance of German tourist Nick Frischke are expected back before the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

The group previously admitted to robbing the traveller while he was hiking in the Hout Bay area on Valentine's Day.

The 22-year-old is still missing and the five accused have denied having anything to do with his disappearance.

Also read: CoCT offers R20k reward for info on missing German tourist Nick Frischke

The suspects were, however, caught with some of his belongings including his cell phone and backpack.

Police officers confirmed last week that there's new information about Frischke's disappearance.

Meanwhile, his family has offered a R1000 reward for anyone who can provide information about his whereabouts.


This article first appeared on EWN : Missing German tourist Nick Frischke case: 5 suspects back in court




4 May 2023 10:31 AM
by Melikhaya Zagagana
Tags:
City of Cape Town
German tourist

More from Local

SA's new-look currency will start co-circulating with old currency from TODAY

4 May 2023 4:29 PM

Kuben Naidoo, Deputy Governor for the South African Reserve Bank explains the reasons for the updates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The back of the new licence card.

SA's only drivers licence machine is out of order

4 May 2023 3:12 PM

South Africa’s one and only card license machine is out for maintenance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bob the turtle. Picture: Supplied.

Bob or Barbie? Studies show that Bob the turtle is a GIRL

4 May 2023 3:09 PM

We didn't see this one coming!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Cape Town firefighters visit CapeTalk for International Firefighter's Day

Celebrating Capetonian heroes on International Firefighter's Day (it's today)

4 May 2023 2:59 PM

Firefighters, Jermaine Carelse and Lesley Ann Kirkwood chat about their roles as firefighters on this special day.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Muizenberg Bridge: City of Cape Town

Muizenberg's truck-eating bridge may go hungry thanks to Mambo's

4 May 2023 1:58 PM

'Brilliant marketing!!' said one Facebook user.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ranger exposes visitors at Kruger National Park

Ranger exposes 'idiots' at Kruger Park climbing out of car to snap pic of lion

4 May 2023 12:33 PM

What is wrong with people?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local residents and anti-GBV activists gathered at the Krugersdorp Magistrate's Court on 1 August 2022 where more than 80 people, who were arrested in connection with the mass rape and robbery of eight women, made their first appearance. Picture: Bernadette Wicks/Eyewitness News

Krugersdorp gang rape: Police apologise for release of victims' personal info

4 May 2023 7:28 AM

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola said the information was initially shared amongst police to find those responsible for the crimes and was meant with no ill intent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the 36th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Assembly of Heads of State and Government in Ethiopia on 18 February 2023. Picture: Twitter/@AthiGeleba

Ramaphosa does not feel snubbed by G7 summit, says Presidency

4 May 2023 6:38 AM

For the first time since his presidency began in 2018, Ramaphosa has not been invited to attend this year's summit in Japan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Wesgro CEO Tim Harris. Picture: @Wesgro/Twitter

Ex-Wesgro CEO to head SA Tourism interim board after Spurs debacle

3 May 2023 9:34 PM

Tim Harris outlines his plans after being appointed chairperson of the SA Tourism interim board.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The flags of the BRICS member nations. Image: @BRICS_10/Twitter

Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit

3 May 2023 9:12 PM

The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applications before the August summit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

MasterChef Jock Zonfrillo died of 'natural causes' but might've battled cancer

Lifestyle Entertainment

Ranger exposes 'idiots' at Kruger Park climbing out of car to snap pic of lion

Local Lifestyle

MANDY WIENER: PRIME hype is a teachable moment

Opinion

EWN Highlights

Insufficient evidence to pursue murder charge against Thabo Bester - NPA

4 May 2023 8:20 PM

22 South Africans back home after being stuck on a ship while fleeing Sudan

4 May 2023 7:54 PM

Wife & close friend of Loyiso Nkohla call on police to bring his killers to book

4 May 2023 7:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA