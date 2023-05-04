Missing German tourist Nick Frischke case: 5 suspects back in court
CAPE TOWN - Five suspects linked to the disappearance of German tourist Nick Frischke are expected back before the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Thursday.
The group previously admitted to robbing the traveller while he was hiking in the Hout Bay area on Valentine's Day.
The 22-year-old is still missing and the five accused have denied having anything to do with his disappearance.
Also read: CoCT offers R20k reward for info on missing German tourist Nick Frischke
The suspects were, however, caught with some of his belongings including his cell phone and backpack.
Police officers confirmed last week that there's new information about Frischke's disappearance.
Meanwhile, his family has offered a R1000 reward for anyone who can provide information about his whereabouts.
This article first appeared on EWN : Missing German tourist Nick Frischke case: 5 suspects back in court
