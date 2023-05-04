Volunteer describes harrowing journey to return Scotty dogs from Sudan to SA
Listen from 4.00 minutes for the Scotty update and interview with Amanda-Leigh below:
Amanda-Leigh Robinson and a team of volunteers have been working tirelessly around the clock to help get the Scotty dogs home from war-torn Sudan.
Dog daddy Adam refused to leave Sudan without his beloved hounds.
Thank you so much for this platform. It has been invaluable in raising awareness and much-needed funding.Amanda-Leigh Robinson
Doggos Isla and Nyala, as well as their human dad Adam, are doing very well under the circumstances, says Amanda-Leigh.
They have temporary accommodation in Cairo for now, but any assistance in finding further accommodation would be greatly appreciated.
Amanda says she and an amazing group of volunteers in South Africa have been working tirelessly to get the trio on a flight back to South Africa.
We've been averaging two hours of sleep trying to help Adam and the Scottys... These ladies have been amazing. We are fish out of water. This is unchartered territory for us. But he is safe, the pups are safe and things are moving forward.Amanda-Leigh Robinson
We await quotes from an agent there for flights and clearance certificates. Thankfully our Department of Agriculture - a lady called Amanda Steyn - organised a special dispensation so we can forgo blood tests which saves time and money. But there's a lot of red tape.Amanda-Leigh Robinson
We're still trying to source new crates for them because their crates have taken a beating. They've been through a good couple of ferry trips, travelling on a rickety bakkie from Sudan through to AswanAmanda-Leigh Robinson
Habibi Nubian or 'Captain' of Three Pyramids Travel and Habibi Nubian Guesthouse then kindly helped get the trio to Cairo in luxury transport, she adds.
We had arranged accommodation in Aswan for Adam and the pups but when he arrived there he was turned away which was horrifying for us on this side. And Habib opened his doors and said here's a little garden unit and said make yourself comfortable.Amanda-Leigh Robinson
There are a number of other South African's pets still trapped in Sudan and Amanda says they will work to help reunite them with their families.
We are going to be approaching a number of international organisations like the ones that helped animals in Ukraine. The situation in Sudan is very dangerous and we have to be very careful how we handle it.Amanda-Leigh Robinson
Source : Image supplied with permission
