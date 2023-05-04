Ranger exposes 'idiots' at Kruger Park climbing out of car to snap pic of lion
Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending news on the web.
A ranger at Kruger National Park took to Twitter to expose tourists, or as he puts it, 'idiots' breaking the rules and climbing out of their car to take a picture of some lions.
A snippet of Kruger National Park Idiots at a lion sighting….. pic.twitter.com/9wmCWNexIg' The Real KING OF THE JUNGLE (@EdwardthembaSa) April 28, 2023
RELATED: Man pleads 'guilty' and gets 18 years for killing Kruger Park rhino
According to SANParks rules and regulations, guests need to sign a form that indemnifies it against 'any claim, action, judgment, cost and/or expenses which may be made against SANParks'.
It explicitly states that 'no part of your body may protrude from a window or sunroof and doors should remain closed at all times'.
You sign an indemnity form when you go into Kruger and other national parks which means that the onus is on you to actually try and not to be prey for the lions.Barbara Friedman
We know there are stories of people who have irresponsibly gotten out of their vehicles in areas that you're not allowed to... and they have been attacked.Barbara Friedman
Source : Twitter: @EdwardthembaSa
