Muizenberg's truck-eating bridge may go hungry thanks to Mambo's





Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending news (skip to 2:18).

After a long reign as Muizenberg's truck-eating bridge, Bridget's hunger spell may come to an end, thanks to Mambo's.

The retailer has taken marketing to a new level, warning truck drivers with a billboard sitting above the bridge, reading 'life's a breeze, not a squeeze at Mambo's'.

Many Muizenberg residents reacted to the marketing strategy, with users saying...

Brilliant marketing!! Absolutely love it! We need to make one relevant for the potholes in Bloemfontein! Facebook user

Very clever. Hopefully, it will attract some truck drivers’ attention! Facebook user

Great advertising! 😁👌 Facebook user

